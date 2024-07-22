JD Vance rallies voters in his hometown hours after Biden exits presidential race

Donald Trump's pick for vice president, JD Vance, hit the campaign trail on Monday, less than 24 hours after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for a second term in office.

Vance began his day hosting a campaign rally in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, where he linked Vice President Kamala Harris to the "worst president in history," and said that he was just as shocked as most people were to hear the news that he was dropping out of the presidential race.

"You know, I was hanging out with my kids yesterday. We were actually at the swimming pool, and somebody brought over their phone and showed me the news that Joe Biden had announced he was dropping out of this race. And look, I don't like Joe Biden and I don't like his policies. And I'm not a Democrat primary voter. I never have been, and I never will be unless this goes really wrong, ladies and gentlemen," Vance recalled.

"I imagine most of you did not vote for Joe Biden. If you did, welcome aboard. We're glad to have you," Vance said.

Vance went on stating that what is happening now is a threat to democracy.

"The idea of selecting the Democrat Party's nominee because George Soros and Barack Obama and a couple of elite Democrats got in a smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard. That is not how it works. That is a threat to democracy, not the Republican Party, which is fighting for democracy every single day," Vance said.

Vance continued saying that he really believes that most Americans are fundamentally good, whether they're Democrat, Republican or independent.

"So my message to Democrats who are disgusted by this process because of how anti-democratic it is. You are welcome in the Republican Party, where we think we should persuade voters and not lie to voters. Come on in. The water's warm," Vance said.

While speaking to the crowd, Vance acknowledged Michigan being a battleground state and said that he could not give the state of Michigan any reason to vote against the Trump-Vance ticket and would work hard for every single vote.

'While my life wasn't all that different from a lot of people who grew up in Middletown, Ohio, it was tough, but it was surrounded by loving people, and it was surrounded by something that, if we don't fight, is not going to be around for the next generation of kids. And that's opportunity. Middletown had an opportunity, and we got to make sure it's there for the next generation," Vance said.

Vance also shared the moment Trump called to ask him to be his running mate and shared why it was the right opportunity for him and his family to take.

"So I had no idea what was coming. And when the president called me and asked me. He said, ‘Would you like to run as my vice presidential running mate?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, of course'," Vance shared. "But he did something that was really amazing. Afterwards, he said, 'What do you think about the statement I'm about to put out?' Of course, he put it out on social media. It's one of the things I love about President Trump is that he speaks directly to people. He doesn't allow a bunch of consultants to filter him. He is who he is. And that's why a lot of us love him."

Vance is set to hold another rally in Radford, Virginia, on Monday evening.