In the wake of attempts by some in the media to portray vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance as extreme, conservatives on social media insisted that the Washington Post's worry that the Republican is an "anti-woke" warrior could actually be a massive endorsement of the lawmaker.

The Post's headline on Friday read, "Leaked memo shows J.D. Vance’s anti-woke ideology on foreign affairs." Vance himself joked about it on X, writing, "They got me."

The paper's National Security reporter John Hudson authored a piece detailing how Sen. Vance would move to block U.S. State Department nominees from being confirmed if they were shown to be proponents of radical left ideology. The piece seemed to galvanize conservative support for Vance, at least on X.

"The Washington Post didn't have to sell J.D. Vance to me like this, because I already liked him before they got these leaked memos showing how truly based he is," conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong remarked in an X post about the new article.

Hudson’s article described how, as a senator, Vance became "known in the most powerful offices of the State Department as the single biggest obstacle to confirming career ambassadors in the Senate."

The reporter explained how Vance would go about holding up these diplomats in their appointments, stating that he would ask them to fill out a "a questionnaire on hot-button social issues about gay and lesbian rights, gender transition care and hiring practices related to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Many of those who revealed their left-wing bent in their answers to this questionnaire were held up for "more than a year" in attaining their positions at the State Department.

Hudson stated that his outlet obtained a copy of this questionnaire, and shared some of the specific questions that were featured on it.

He wrote that it "asked would-be ambassadors if they would increase the number of ‘gender-neutral bathrooms’ in U.S. embassies, boost resources for ‘gender dysphoria and gender transition care’ and raise the ‘Progress flag’ during ‘regional Pride celebrations.’"

The reporter noted that Vance’s office did not respond to their request for comment, though the vice-presidential nominee did provide a sarcastic remark on social media.

"They got me," Vance wrote on X Saturday afternoon.

The piece prompted a wave of mockery online and ginned up support for the lawmaker’s anti-woke conduct.

New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan joked, "I don’t think this is the bombshell report that will alienate independents the Washington Post thinks it is."

Conservative commentator Joey Mannarino addressed Vance, posting, "Thank you for standing against WOKE."

Business owner and conservative Steve Ferguson commented on Vance’s post, "Another great reason you should be Vice President!"

Popular conservative commentator Dom Lucre mocked the Post, stating, "We already voting for him you don’t have to sell it to us."

Conservative social media strategist Chuck Callesto wrote, "It's time to implement this in the United States! Vance 2028 - We support you!"