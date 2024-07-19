Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Jared Leto makes investments in AI startups

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jared Leto posing on the red carpet

Jared Leto attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Jared Leto invests in $500M AI startup, despite calls from other stars to shut down the controversial tech

- Tech is gearing up for the $1.3 trillion 'freight train' in AI spending: Jessica Amir

- The future of security just rolled in, and her name is Athena

Jared Leto at the House of Gucci Premiere

Jared Leto attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9, 2021, in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

'CLOSER TO THE EDGE': Jared Leto is the latest celebrity to get in on the artificial intelligence investment game. The Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars singer is one of the investors in a generative AI startup called Captions.

ROOM TO RUN: Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the markets and the impact of the global tech outage.

Athena

Athena AI security robot  (Kody Robots)

'FREIGHT TRAIN': Moomoo market strategist Jessica Amir argues the tech selloff is a temporary pullback on ‘Making Money.’

ATHENA: GUARDING TOMORROW: Developed by the folks at Kody Robots, Athena is like the superhero of surveillance robots. It’s got the brains of the most advanced artificial intelligence and can adapt to any security challenge thrown its way.

Athena AI security robot 

Athena AI security robot  (Kody Robots)

