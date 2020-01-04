Jared Kushner, Ronna McDaniel to headline Trump donor 'thank you' event after huge 2020 cash haul

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will reportedly headline a donor "thank you" event to celebrate the Trump 2020 Campaign and the RNC's large fundraising haul Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla.

The event is scheduled to be held at conservative billionaire Bill Koch’s house and is slated to have a host of Trump donors in attendance, Politico reported.

The Trump 2020 Campaign and the RNC announced last week that they jointly raised $463 million last year, far beyond Democrats.

The Trump campaign reported brought in $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a total of $143 million in 2019.

Unlike his brothers David and Charles who sat out the 2016 election, Bill has thrown his support behind the president.

David Koch, who was Bill Koch's twin brother, died Aug. 23 at age 79.

Trump isn’t scheduled to be at the event, but he will host a fundraiser later in the month at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, according to Politico.

Trump held an evangelical rally near Miami on Friday where he launched his “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition, claiming Democrats are pursuing an “anti-religious” agenda.