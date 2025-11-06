James Carville says he'd 'find a convicted pedophile' to run against Republicans after election wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville stirred controversy Thursday with provocative remarks reacting to Tuesday’s election results.

On his "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville stated: "I’m personally going to find a convicted pedophile and run him in a race just to see if he could beat a Republican."

He followed up with: "I’m not sure. I’m not going to say a convicted pedophile could win."

Carville added: "And by the way, the guy who was running against him ran a pretty good campaign."

The veteran strategists' remarks came in the wake of Democrats flipping a number of key offices and improving their performance on Tuesday.

One winning result was Jay Jones, the Democratic challenger for Virginia attorney general who defeated incumbent Republican Jason Miyares.

The win came after previously leaked texts of violent language from Jones’ 2022 messages became public.

Although the texts drew sharp criticism, Jones wrote that the then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert "gets two bullets to the head," raising questions from conservatives about whether Democrats are serious about combating and condemning political violence.

In the messages, Jones fantasized about Gilbert being shot in the head while also suggesting that harm should come to the Republican's young "fascist" children.

"I'm gonna give you all the most interesting piece of news of this cycle, even more interesting than Bucks County, the Republican legislator who released the text, lost, exactly," Carville said on his podcast.

Carville also suggested that "baggage" on Republicans may be weighing heavier than candidate missteps. "You've got some baggage out there with Trump people," he said.

On the podcast he went further, saying he would bet money that a Democrat would win the presidency in 2028 and court-pack the Supreme Court.

"I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen. A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028. You know that. I know that. The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on the reform of the Supreme Court," he said.

"They’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13. That’s going to happen, people. That’s going to happen to you. They’re going to win," he added. "They’re going to do some blue ribbon panel of distinguished jurists, and they're going to recommend 13, and a Democratic Senate and House is going to pass it, and the Democratic president is going to sign it, because they have to do an intervention so we can have a Supreme Court that the American people trust again."

Carville has conceded before now that in January he was wrong about the 2024 election after repeatedly predicting Kamala Harris would win and that the results boiled down to the economy.

He also previously wrote an essay for the New York Times headlined "Three Reasons I’m Certain Kamala Harris Will Win."

He also said in a pre-election MSNBC interview that Harris would beat Donald Trump because Trump was "stone a--- nuts."