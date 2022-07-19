Expand / Collapse search
Ivana Trump to be laid to rest in New York City funeral

Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, will be laid to rest during a New York City funeral Wednesday

Brooke Singman
Brooke Singman
Ivana Trump dies at 73, Donald Trump announces Video

Ivana Trump dies at 73, Donald Trump announces

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera reflects on the death of Ivana Trump on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Trump, will be laid to rest in a funeral mass in New York City Wednesday.

Her children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump will attend the funeral mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City.

The service is closed to the public.

Ivana Trump died at the age of 73. She was found at her New York City apartment unconscious and near the bottom of a staircase. A medical examiner determined the death to have been accidental.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" former President Trump said Thursday in a Truth Social post.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022.

DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT 73, FORMER PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

It is unclear if the former president will attend the funeral of his late ex-wife.

The two met in New York City and married in 1977, becoming an iconic power couple of the 1980s and a fixture in New York City. Ivana helped manage Trump real estate projects and even designed the interior of Trump Tower.

Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the Trump family requested that attendees make a donation to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity focused on the wellbeing of animals and combating dog abandonment.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest Trump child, posted on Instagram after her passing.

Ivana and Ivanka Trump attend Cooks for Kids II Benefit on Nov. 1, 1994 in New York City.

IVANA TRUMP’S FAMILY, FRIENDS REACT TO HER DEATH

"Mom, we will miss you incredibly," he wrote. "Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits." 

"From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you," he wrote. "I love you very much. R.I.P."

Her daughter, Ivanka, also posted childhood photos to Instagram, saying she is "heartbroken by the passing" of her mother.

"Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," Ivanka wrote. "She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action."

Socialites Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch at Ten East 64th Street on Oct. 18, 2011 in New York City.

"She lived life to the fullest—never forging an opportunity to laugh and dance," she continued. "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always." 

Eric Trump, in an Instagram post last week, called his mother "an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." 

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country," Eric Trump continued. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren." 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

