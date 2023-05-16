Expand / Collapse search
IRS whistleblower letter accuses DOJ of retaliation in Hunter Biden probe

Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower claim the Department of Justice kicked the whistleblower's investigative team off the Hunter Biden probe

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo , Gillian Turner | Fox News
Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower claim the whistleblower's entire team has been removed from the Hunter Biden probe and have accused the government of illegal retaliation, according to a letter sent to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. 

The whistleblower’s attorneys told Congress that the removal was on the order of the Department of Justice. 

"Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress," the letter states.

"He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice," attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

