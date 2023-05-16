IRS whistleblower letter accuses DOJ of retaliation in Hunter Biden probe

Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower claim the whistleblower's entire team has been removed from the Hunter Biden probe and have accused the government of illegal retaliation, according to a letter sent to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

The whistleblower’s attorneys told Congress that the removal was on the order of the Department of Justice.

"Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress," the letter states.

"He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice," attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

READ THE LETTER BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.