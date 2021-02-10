Expand / Collapse search
Senate
Published

Iraq war vet Josh Mandel announces Ohio Senate run as Republican

Mandel could be one of many Ohio Senate hopefuls to throw a hat in the ring

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Iraq war veteran and former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Wednesday that he is running for Senate as a Republican.

"Today I'm excited to announce that I'm running for U.S. Senate in Ohio," Mandel wrote on Twitter. "Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run. I'm going to Washington to fight for President Trump's America First Agenda."

"In Washington, I will pulverize the Uniparty – that cabal of Democrats and Republicans who sound the same and stand for nothing," he continued. "My candidacy is about standing up for working people, economic freedom and individual liberty. We must stop the far left's assault on American values."

Mandel could be one of many Senate hopefuls to throw a hat in the ring after Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said he will not run for reelection in 2022. There's speculation that conservative J.D. Vance — the author and venture capitalist known for his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" — might run. On the Democratic side, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is among the voices calling for Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, to run.

In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel speaks at the Ohio Republican Party election night celebration in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Mandel, 43, was Ohio's Republican Senate nominee in 2012 but lost to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Mandel ran again in 2018 but dropped out of the race citing his wife's health. Mandel and his wife, Ilana Shafran Mandel, divorced in 2020.

Mandel served as Ohio's treasurer from 2011 to 2019.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Mike Emanuel and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

