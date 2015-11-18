Iran uranium stockpile grows after deal with Obama

Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has grown in the past three months, the United Nations nuclear watchdog reported on Wednesday. The stockpile is supposed to be slashed as a result of the agreement the regime reached this summer with the United States and other world powers.

According to the confidential report, recounted by Reuters, "Iran had also moved centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, at its Natanz and Fordow sites, the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Under the deal with major powers reached in July, Iran is supposed to reduce the number of centrifuges it has in operation."

The nuclear deal with Iran, which went through in the face of overwhelming opposition in the U.S. Congress, was touted as the crowning foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration.

Though the stockpile has grown, a diplomat told Reuters that, it was part of a normal fluctuation, and Iran still has time to shrink the stockpile under the deal.

