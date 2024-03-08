Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Indiana GOP Sen. Todd Young renews his pledge not to support Trump in 2024

Young said he has not decided who he will support in 2024

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young told the media on Friday, days after former President Trump’s commanding Super Tuesday performance, that he will not be endorsing the former president.

"Nothing's changed from my standpoint," Young told CNN after WWEV 44 News reported that Young will not support Trump due to the former president’s position and comments on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"I trust the people I represent to make their own decisions on who they’re going to vote for."

The outlet reported that Young has not decided who he will support in November.

Young Trump

L - Sen Todd Young R - President Trump (Getty Images)

Young’s position reiterates comments he has made in the past, including nine months ago when he said he doesn’t "intend to support him."

"Where do I begin?" Young said when asked what the reasons for not supporting Trump are.

"I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case," Young previously said, referring to Trump declining to call Putin a "war criminal" in 2023. "Putin and his government have been engaged in war crimes. . . . That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination."

2022 Indiana Election

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks during a U.S. Senate Debate, October 16, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Young took office in 2017 and was re-elected to the Senate in 2022, beating his Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott Jr. by about 20 points.

Young was one of only four GOP senators Trump did not endorse for re-election that year, according to Politico.

Trump Mar-a-Lago

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives for an election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Young is the third sitting Republican senator to decline to support Trump, along with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

