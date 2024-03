Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Donald Trump posted nearly $92 million for his bond in the defamation case regarding accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Trump intends to appeal the decision that was handed down in January that fined him $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements made while denying the rape accusations made by Carroll.

A federal court in New York received notice of the bond and Trump's appeal Friday morning.