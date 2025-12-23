'Worst of the worst': The 10 most violent illegal immigrants nabbed in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In President Donald Trump’s first year back in office, over 2.5 million illegal aliens have left the country, due in large part to the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and extensive deportation program.

In its deportation push, the Department of Homeland Security has prioritized targeting violent criminal illegals. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has accused the media of "whitewashing" facts about the arrests of illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories and portraying them as victims.

"As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people," McLaughlin said.

From a "habitual" child predator to a beheading incident to another who strangled a taxicab driver to death, here are ten of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested with violent charges this year.

1. Mohamed Sabry Soliman – Colorado Molotov cocktail terror attack

On June 1, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national living in the U.S. on an expired visa, was arrested on federal charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and a hate crime after allegedly setting fire to people at a pro-Israel event in Boulder.

Authorities described the attack as terrorism-inspired violence.

According to the federal indictment, Soliman threw two Molotov cocktails at event attendees, shouting, "Free Palestine!" Per the indictment, he was armed with a backpack weed sprayer that contained a flammable liquid and a black plastic container that held at least 18 Molotov cocktails.

DHS TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER ARRESTING OVER 10K ILLEGAL ALIENS IN DEEP BLUE CITY DESPITE VIOLENT RIOTS

Thirteen people were injured in the attack, and an 82-year-old woman, Karen Diamond, died of her injuries on June 25, 2025. A dog was also harmed.

2. Emiliano Garduno-Galvez – Fiery LA anti-law enforcement attack

Just days later, Emiliano Garduno-Galvez was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

The incident was caught on video and posted to X by DHS.

According to the agency, Garduno-Galvez had been previously deported and has a criminal history, including grand theft and a DUI.

3. Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco – Nebraska Tren de Aragua terrorist

On June 20, DHS announced that ICE arrested Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant and member of the infamous Tren de Aragua gang, which was designated a "foreign terrorist organization" by the Trump administration.

According to DHS, during an immigration enforcement operation in Bellevue, Nebraska, Hurtado-Cariaco launched a "brutal and premeditated assault" on a female ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agent and an FBI agent. The agency said that Hurtado-Cariaco threw the ICE agent to the ground, slammed her head into the pavement, ripped off her body armor, and made repeated and physical violent contact. The agent survived but sustained serious injuries to her head and arm and was treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Though Hurtado-Cariaco fled the scene, he was picked up hours later and charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and assault of a federal officer with infliction of bodily injury. He entered the country illegally in 2023.

4. Harjinder Singh – Florida illegal commercial driver crash

Also facing deportation is Indian illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who was arrested on August 12 after a Florida Turnpike crash in which investigators allege he made an unlawful U-turn with a semitruck, causing a wreck that killed three people.

DHS LAUNCHES 'WORST OF THE WORST' WEBPAGE TARGETING ALLEGED CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NATIONWIDE

Singh is facing three counts of vehicular homicide in Florida and ICE has lodged a detainer for his arrest.

According to DHS, Singh entered the country illegally in 2018 and was issued a commercial driver’s license by the state of California in 2024. Singh’s case sparked widespread concern about illegal immigrant drivers endangering lives on U.S. roads.

5. William Alexander Telles Amaya – Houston ‘habitual’ child predator

On Aug. 18, ICE arrested William Alexander Telles Amaya, a 35-year-old criminal alien from El Salvador, whom the agency described as a "habitual child predator."

ICE said that Amaya has been convicted three times for child sex offenses, including aggravated sexual assault of a child in April 2006, failure to register as a sex offender in May 2015, and sexual indecency with a minor in July 2025.

DHS PACKAGES LATEST ICE ARRESTS AS 'CHRISTMAS GIFT TO AMERICANS'

6. Yordanis Cobos-Martinez – Dallas beheading suspect

In another major Texas city, Dallas, ICE arrested Cuban illegal Yordanis Cobos-Martinez on Sept. 10. According to the agency, Cobos-Martinez has a long criminal history, including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking.

The agency said that Cobos-Martinez was arrested by Dallas police for allegedly using a machete to behead a merchant he had argued with. The agency said the murder took place in front of the merchant’s spouse and child and that Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head of the victim "around like a soccer ball."

ICE said that Cobos-Martinez had previously been arrested by ICE and had a final order of removal, but was released by the Biden administration just a week before Trump took office on Jan. 13.

7. Eduardo Aguilar – $10,000 TikTok bounties for dead ICE agents

DHS announced the Oct. 14 arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, a 23-year-old Mexican illegal alien residing in Dallas, after he called for the murder of ICE agents in a Spanish video posted on TikTok.

Aguilar’s post, dated Oct. 9, 2025, called for "10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emoji]." He offered "10K for each ICE agent."

According to court records, Aguilar was charged with transmitting a communication in interstate or foreign commerce containing a threat.

He entered the country illegally in 2018 and had an outstanding removal order from 2019. At the time of his arrest, Aguilar had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

DHS RIPS DEM-RUN COUNTY AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MURDERER RELEASED: 'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS'

8. Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte – Hammer-wielding kidnapping attack

In Plano, Texas, ICE lodged a detainer on Nov. 17 against Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte, a Mexican illegal alien, who allegedly attacked an innocent woman jogging in a park with a hammer.

The Plano Police Department charged Duarte with aggravated kidnapping and bodily injury. He had previous arrests for burglary and larceny in 2024 and had been arrested by ICE, but was released under the Biden administration. He was set to appear before an immigration judge in 2026.

He entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2016 and overstayed his visa.

9. Esteban Silva-Garcia – Pennsylvania strangulation and child endangering

This month, ICE announced it had arrested Esteban Silva-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, following a conviction of strangulation, applying pressure to the throat or neck, and endangering the welfare of a child in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

ICE ARRESTS 100+ ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUCKERS IN MAJOR SWEEP AFTER DEADLY CRASHES ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

10. Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez – New York taxicab driver strangled to death

Just days before Christmas, DHS announced it had arrested Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez, a Guatemalan illegal charged with homicide and robbery. The agency said that Vasquez-Ramirez strangled a taxicab driver named Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez to death in Brewster, New York, over a dispute about fare.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhunio-Orbez’s body was found a few days later, floating in the Croton Falls Reservoir.

Vasquez-Ramirez entered the country illegally in 2013 and had an outstanding order of removal from 2016.