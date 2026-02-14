ICE officers face criminal probe for alleged 'untruthful statements' under oath about Minneapolis shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are under criminal investigation after federal prosecutors moved to dismiss felony assault charges stemming from a January shooting in Minneapolis.

ICE Director Todd Lyons said Friday that newly reviewed video evidence suggests the officers may have made "untruthful statements" under oath about the Jan. 14 confrontation, during which a Venezuelan national was shot, The Associated Press reported. The officers have been placed on administrative leave and could face termination and possible criminal prosecution, according to Lyons and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements," McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in an email. "Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation."

"Lying under oath is a serious federal offense. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements," McLaughlin added. "Upon conclusion of the investigation, the officers may face termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution. The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct. Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated."

The case centered on Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, two Venezuelan nationals initially accused of attacking an ICE officer during what authorities described as a targeted traffic stop.

U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen moved to dismiss the charges, citing "newly discovered evidence" that was "materially inconsistent" with allegations outlined in the criminal complaint and earlier court testimony. A federal judge granted the motion on Friday. In court, video footage and witness testimony reportedly failed to support claims that the ICE agent had been assaulted with a shovel and broom, according to the AP.

According to a previous announcement from DHS, officers attempted to arrest Sosa-Celis on Jan. 14 when he allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and ran on foot.

DHS said at the time that an agent caught up with him and that Sosa-Celis resisted and assaulted him.

The agency alleged that two additional men — Aljorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma — then struck the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle before the agent fired a shot, striking Sosa-Celis in the leg.

All three men were taken into custody after retreating into an apartment, and both the officer and Sosa-Celis were hospitalized, according to authorities.

The officers’ names were not released. It remains unclear whether the Venezuelan nationals could face possible deportation.

