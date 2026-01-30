Federal judge backs away from threat to hold ICE leader in contempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in Minnesota has stepped back from his threat to hold acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons in contempt for allegedly violating court orders.

Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz canceled a hearing that was set for Friday afternoon. The purpose of the hearing was for Lyons to explain the agency’s tactics amid the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown.

The hearing was initially scheduled after ICE failed to comply with an order regarding Juan Hugo Tobay Robles. The agency was required by a Jan. 14 court order to hold a bond hearing for Tobay Robles or release him from detention within seven days. Schiltz said that the agency neither held the hearing nor released Tobay Robles, sparking the threat of contempt.

However, Graham Ojala-Barbour, an attorney for Tobay Robles, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that his client has since been released from detention in Texas.

Schiltz made it clear in an order following Tobay Robles' release that the court still had concerns about ICE's actions beyond the case that sparked the now-canceled Friday hearing. He said that ICE had violated 96 orders in 74 cases since Jan. 1, 2026.

"That does not end the Court’s concerns, however... The extent of ICE’s noncompliance is almost certainly substantially understated," Schiltz said. "This list should give pause to anyone — no matter his or her political beliefs — who cares about the rule of law. ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."

The judge also stated that the cancellation of Friday's hearing did not mean that ICE was in the clear and warned that Lyons or other government officials could be compelled to appear in court.

Schiltz said that while Tobay Robles requested that the court hold a hearing where he could present evidence of his suffering since ICE's failure to comply with the Jan. 14 order, the court would not schedule one at this time.

"If Juan wants to seek monetary sanctions, he may file a properly supported motion to that effect," Schiltz added.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment.