Trump admin unleashes crucial recruitment campaign with massive bonuses to bolster ICE ranks

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security is launching a major recruitment campaign as the agency seeks to grow amid mass deportation efforts and new funding from the Trump-backed congressional spending bill.

The funding in the spending bill, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," provides funding to hire 10,000 new ICE agents. DHS is launching the "Defend the Homeland" campaign featuring posters depicting prominent figures, including President Donald Trump, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"The Biden Administration let in the WORST OF THE WORST from around the world. Thanks to President Trump, ICE is now empowered to go-after these heinous individuals—arrest them and deport them. My message to law enforcement is this: We will never abandon you and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe," Noem stated.

In addition, the ICE "America Needs You" web page features imagery of Uncle Sam, and says, "Your country is calling upon you to serve."

The website touts three key roles: deportation officer, criminal investigator and general attorney, but there are a variety of listings on the federal government’s job site that it links back to.

The agency is touting $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan relief, law enforcement availability pay of 25% for Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents, "administratively uncontrollable overtime" for ICE deportation officers, and retirement benefits. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with varying age maximums for certain positions.

"Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland," Lyons said in a statement. "In the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies, the dedicated men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges in removing millions of criminal illegal aliens from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities."

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is finally empowered to do their jobs again. Join ICE today and help us defend the Homeland," he continued.

The recruitment effort comes as the agency continues to amp up operations to counter illegal immigration, including deporting those with criminal convictions and charges on top of entering the country illegally.

According to DHS, there’s been an 830% increase in assaults on agents amid riots and protests throughout the country, including last month in the Los Angeles area.

On the recruitment web page, the agency has "How dangerous is the work?" listed as a frequently asked question.

"ICE law enforcement officers should expect a certain level of risk when performing their duties; however, they are expertly trained and every precaution is taken by ICE when it comes to protecting its officers' well-being," the website states.