Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Trump admin unleashes crucial recruitment campaign with massive bonuses to bolster ICE ranks

DHS offers $50,000 signing bonuses as Secretary Noem vows to arrest and deport 'the worst of the worst'

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
Ex-Homeland Security official: I can hardly think of a more likely 'FLIGHT RISK' Video

Ex-Homeland Security official: I can hardly think of a more likely 'FLIGHT RISK'

Former acting DHS deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli weighs in on a Maryland judge blocking ICE from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security is launching a major recruitment campaign as the agency seeks to grow amid mass deportation efforts and new funding from the Trump-backed congressional spending bill.

The funding in the spending bill, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," provides funding to hire 10,000 new ICE agents. DHS is launching the "Defend the Homeland" campaign featuring posters depicting prominent figures, including President Donald Trump, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"The Biden Administration let in the WORST OF THE WORST from around the world. Thanks to President Trump, ICE is now empowered to go-after these heinous individuals—arrest them and deport them. My message to law enforcement is this: We will never abandon you and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe," Noem stated.

TRUMP SUGGESTS BORDER CRACKDOWN IS 'SAVING A LOT OF MONEY' AFTER STARK DROP FROM BIDEN ERA CROSSINGS

ice agents

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents look over lists of names and their hearing times and locations inside the Federal Plaza courthouse before making arrests on June 27, 2025 in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition, the ICE "America Needs You" web page features imagery of Uncle Sam, and says, "Your country is calling upon you to serve."

The website touts three key roles: deportation officer, criminal investigator and general attorney, but there are a variety of listings on the federal government’s job site that it links back to.

The agency is touting $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan relief, law enforcement availability pay of 25% for Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents, "administratively uncontrollable overtime" for ICE deportation officers, and retirement benefits. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with varying age maximums for certain positions.

ASSAULTS ON ICE OFFICERS SURGE 830% AS DEMOCRATS CAUGHT 'DOXING AND PHYSICALLY ASSAULTING' AGENTS: DHS

Trump poster

A new campaign from the Department of Homeland Security aims to hire more ICE agents. (DHS)

"Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland," Lyons said in a statement. "In the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies, the dedicated men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges in removing millions of criminal illegal aliens from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is finally empowered to do their jobs again. Join ICE today and help us defend the Homeland," he continued.

The recruitment effort comes as the agency continues to amp up operations to counter illegal immigration, including deporting those with criminal convictions and charges on top of entering the country illegally. 

WATCH: LAWMAKERS BREAK DOWN HOW BILLIONS IN THE 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' BOOST TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Protesters confront ICE agents during California immigration raid

Residents surround federal and Border Patrol agents who plan their escape after an immigrant raid on Atlantic Blvd. in Bell, Califonia on June 19, 2025.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to DHS, there’s been an 830% increase in assaults on agents amid riots and protests throughout the country, including last month in the Los Angeles area.

On the recruitment web page, the agency has "How dangerous is the work?" listed as a frequently asked question.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"ICE law enforcement officers should expect a certain level of risk when performing their duties; however, they are expertly trained and every precaution is taken by ICE when it comes to protecting its officers' well-being," the website states.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 