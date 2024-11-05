25 illegals convicted of child sex crimes in US deported in October: ICE Houston

More than two dozen illegal immigrants convicted of committing at least one child sex crime were deported in October, according to ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office (ERO Houston).

Among the 25 child sex offenders deported last month were illegal immigrants with gang affiliations, multiple deportations and multiple convictions for various crimes.

"The 25 noncitizens that ERO Houston removed last month illegally entered the country and then proceeded to prey on the innocence and vulnerability of our children," ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford said in a news release.

Though the office did not release the criminals' names, they did share details about 10 of the people deported.

At the beginning of October, ERO Houston deported two Salvadoran nationals; a 27-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting a child, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement, and a twice-deported 58-year-old convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and illegal re-entry.

Fourteen days later on Oct. 16, a 37-year-old twice-deported Mexican national, who is a documented member of the Paisas gang, was removed with prior convictions of committing lewd acts against a child younger than 14 and illegal re-entry.

Another 37-year-old twice-deported Mexican national convicted of sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child was removed the same day.

On Oct. 17, ERO Houston removed a 50-year-old Mexican national who had been deported three times and was convicted of sexual indecency with a child, cocaine trafficking, two DWIs, assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon and illegal re-entry.

A 44-year-old documented Colonia Durango gang member from Mexico was deported on Oct. 18 with prior convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, sexual indecency with a child and larceny (twice).

On Oct. 22, a 33-year-old twice-deported Ecuadorian national convicted of unlawful surveillance/installing an imaging device for sexual arousal in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 and illegal re-entry was removed.

The next day, a 52-year-old twice-deported Salvadoran national was removed with convictions for indecent liberties with a child, DWI, assault of a government employee, assault and illegal re-entry.

To end the month, two Guatemalan nationals were removed on Oct. 28; a 20-year-old convicted of sexual indecency with a child younger than 14 and a twice-deported 30-year-old convicted of incest with a minor under the age of 13 and illegal re-entry.

Bradford said his immigration officers "live and raise families in this community" and "take their mission to protect the residents of southeast Texas from dangerous criminal noncitizens like this personally."

"Last month’s results are just another example of their unyielding commitment to apprehend and remove threats to public safety to protect our communities from harm and restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system," Bradford said.

ERO Houston is responsible for immigration enforcement in 52 of the 254 counties in Texas. The office covers operations in much of southeast Texas, stretching from Shelby and Hill counties down to Refugio and Live Oak counties.