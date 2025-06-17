ICE-averse states won’t get ‘one red cent’ from feds to rebuild infrastructure, Secretary Duffy warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned "rogue state actors" who are not cooperating with ICE and federal immigration enforcement that they may be on the hook to clean up their own mess.

With riots and fires continuing to break out in Los Angeles, along with confrontational demonstrations in other cities around the country, Duffy suggested political leaders should work better with the Trump administration.

"The USDOT will not fund rogue state actors who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement," Duffy said Monday.

"And to cities that stand by while rioters destroy transportation infrastructure — don’t expect a red cent from DOT, either.

"Follow the law, or forfeit the funding."

One such state that could be characterized by Duffy’s remarks is California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to spar with the Trump administration over its federalization of the California National Guard and its response to mayhem in the streets of America’s second-largest city.

"Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of illegal aliens in history," President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social in a message that Duffy cited in distributing his own warning.

"Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from radical Democrat politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our mandate to the American people."

According to the message cited by Duffy, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City may be ignored by USDOT.

"I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our great and patriotic law enforcement officers to focus on our crime-ridden and deadly inner cities, and those places where sanctuary cities play such a big role," Trump said on his social media platform Sunday.

"You don’t hear about sanctuary cities in our heartland."

Additionally, Duffy said in April that federal grants come with the obligation to adhere to federal law.

"It shouldn’t be controversial – enforce our immigration rules, end anti-American DEI policies, and protect free speech. These values reflect the priorities of the American people, and I will take action to ensure compliance," he said.

Newsom spokesman Daniel Villaseñor rebuffed Duffy's messaging, saying, "Contrary to misinformation, California communicates and coordinates with federal immigration authorities when it involves individuals convicted of serious crimes."

"Since Gov. Newsom took office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has coordinated the transfer of over 10,588 individuals — including murderers, rapists, and other violent offenders — into ICE custody," Villaseñor added.

The spokesman said Sacramento has and will continue to follow state and federal laws and added that Newsom's efforts have twice been upheld by the San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"[This] reflects an important balance to support community safety and effective policing, as well as keeping local resources focused on preventing and solving crime."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has continued to criticize Trump and ICE for its actions in the Windy City.

Johnson said the federal government is acting as if it is essentially based in 19th Century Richmond rather than 21st Century Washington.

"There should be no question to what our country would look like had the Confederacy won – we're seeing it on full display," Johnson said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams struck a different tone, however, telling "Fox & Friends" his office and the NYPD are instructed not to allow people to "impede federal authorities from taking their actions — and that's just what we were able to accomplish.

"So, if you were those who were sitting in the roadway, blocking trucks, blocking pedestrians or blocking parents from wanting to go to the job … it's not going to happen in the city."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told CNN Trump doesn’t understand how connected immigrant labor is to her city’s workforce.

"The disruption and the fear that has been caused by the raids has really had a devastating effect and has been a body blow to our economy," Bass said while discussing the protests.

