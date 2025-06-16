NYC mayor warns protesters against sabotaging ICE raids, vows NYPD will protect federal agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned anti-ICE protesters they will not be allowed to impede law enforcement in the Big Apple, as activists work to disrupt the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

The Democrat-turned-independent warned against impeding ICE operations in America's most populous city as he made his re-election pitch to "Fox & Friends" viewers on Monday.

"You're not going to impede federal authorities from taking their actions, and that's just what we were able to accomplish," he said.

"So if you were those who were sitting in the roadway, blocking trucks, blocking pedestrians, or blocking parents from wanting to go to the job…. it's not going to happen in the city.

DEMOCRAT CITY COUNCIL SUES MAYOR FOR ALLOWING ICE INTO MAJOR AMERICAN PRISON

"We took the right actions throughout this entire initiative. I communicated with the governor and the administration to say, in New York City, we have the manpower to handle this problem."

To showcase how the city successfully mitigated mass protests over the weekend, Adams pointed to the lack of violent incidents in the Big Apple during "No Kings Day" demonstrations, which were organized across the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's policies and actions.

He told the "Fox & Friends" hosts few arrests were made, and they were "disorderly conduct-type crimes."

JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKS NYC MAYOR ADAMS' PLAN TO ALLOW ICE AGENTS IN RIKERS ISLAND JAIL COMPLEX

New York City has been the subject of national attention in recent years due to a mass influx of illegal immigrants, many of whom were being housed in hotels.

During his tenure, Adams has wrestled with the problem. Now, he confronts an upcoming mayoral election as an independent, insisting he fixed many messes left behind by former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a three-term official who resigned from office in 2021 amid multiple scandals.

Cuomo is now aiming for political redemption as he works to pull off a campaign comeback and become New York City's next mayor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if he plans to "expose" what Democrats tried to do to undermine him for agreeing to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration policies, he said, "over and over again."

"It's about sharing what happened, why I fought for New Yorkers. I'll say it over and over again. They weren't coming for me. They were coming from the people of the city, and I was in the way, and now I'm going to be able to get that message out."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.