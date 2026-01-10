ICE arrests in Minnesota surge include numerous convicted child rapists, killers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, including child rapists and nearly a dozen killers.

ICE told Fox News the criminal illegal immigrants were roaming freely in Minnesota prior to their recent arrest, and that they are the type of people Democratic politicians and activists are referring to as their "neighbors," as they attempt to interfere with ICE.

"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere," ICE director Todd M. Lyons wrote in a statement. "Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans."

"ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents," he continued.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to the arrests on X Saturday, calling the convicts "sick people."

"This is why we have ICE Agents," Leavitt wrote in the post. "May God Bless them for their thankless work to protect American communities from these sick people."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a photo of a plane on X Saturday captioned, "Lawbreakers going wheels up in Minneapolis."

Some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested in Minnesota include:

Sriudorn Phaivan

Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy and strong-arm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary and check forgery.

He also has pending charges for two counts of receiving stolen property, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement and burglary.

Phaivan has had a deportation order since 2018.

Tou Vang

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13, and procuring a child for prostitution.

Vang has had a deportation order since 2006.

Chong Vue

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl, and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her.

Vue has had a deportation order since 2004.

Ge Yang

Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation.

Yang has had a deportation order since 2012.

Pao Choua Xiong

Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape and child fondling.

Xiong has had a deportation order since 2003.

Kou Lor

Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault.

Lor has had a deportation order since 1996.

Hernan Cortes-Valencia

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault of a child and DUI.

Cortes-Valencia has had a deportation order since 2016.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, was convicted of three counts of homicide.

Landaverde has had a deportation order since June 2025.

Gabriel Figueroa Gama

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Gama was previously deported in 2002.

Galuak Michael Rotgai

Galuak Michael Rotgai, a Sudanese illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Thai Lor

Thai Lor, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of two counts of homicide.

Lor has had a deportation order since 2009.

Mariana Sia Kanu

Mariana Sia Kanu, an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone, was convicted of two counts of homicide.

Kanu has had a deportation order since 2022.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Munoz has had a deportation order since 2015.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of manslaughter.

Ahmed has had a deportation order since 2022.

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng, a Sudanese illegal immigrant, was convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession and DUI.

Aler Gomez Lucas

Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant, was convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI.

Lucas has had a deportation order since 2022.

Shwe Htoo

Shwe Htoo, a Burmese illegal immigrant, was convicted of negligent homicide.