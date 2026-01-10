Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illegal Immigrants

ICE arrests in Minnesota surge include numerous convicted child rapists, killers

Criminal illegal immigrants had deportation orders dating back decades

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
The Minneapolis ICE storm Video

The Minneapolis ICE storm

A political battle erupts, over exactly what happened. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, including child rapists and nearly a dozen killers.

ICE told Fox News the criminal illegal immigrants were roaming freely in Minnesota prior to their recent arrest, and that they are the type of people Democratic politicians and activists are referring to as their "neighbors," as they attempt to interfere with ICE.

"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere," ICE director Todd M. Lyons wrote in a statement. "Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans."

Protesters clash with federal agents in Minneapolis

Anti-immigration enforcement agitators clash with federal law enforcement outside an ICE facility in Minneapolis, Minn. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

AG PAM BONDI WARNS MINNESOTA PROTESTERS AFTER ICE SHOOTING: 'DO NOT TEST OUR RESOLVE'

"ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents," he continued.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to the arrests on X Saturday, calling the convicts "sick people."

"This is why we have ICE Agents," Leavitt wrote in the post. "May God Bless them for their thankless work to protect American communities from these sick people."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a photo of a plane on X Saturday captioned, "Lawbreakers going wheels up in Minneapolis."

Some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested in Minnesota include:

Sriudorn Phaivan

Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy and strong-arm sodomy of a girl. (ICE)

Sriudorn Phaivan

Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy and strong-arm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary and check forgery. 

He also has pending charges for two counts of receiving stolen property, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement and burglary.

Phaivan has had a deportation order since 2018.

Tou Vang

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13, and procuring a child for prostitution. (ICE)

Tou Vang

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13, and procuring a child for prostitution.

Vang has had a deportation order since 2006.

Chong Vue

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl, and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her. (ICE)

Chong Vue

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl, and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her.

Vue has had a deportation order since 2004.

ICE DIRECTOR FIRES BACK AT 'SQUAD' LAWMAKERS OVER 'POLITICAL RHETORIC' AFTER FATAL MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Ge Yang

Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation. (ICE)

Ge Yang

Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation.

Yang has had a deportation order since 2012.

Pao Choua Xiong

Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape and child fondling. (ICE)

Pao Choua Xiong

Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape and child fondling.

Xiong has had a deportation order since 2003.

Kou Lor

Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault. (ICE)

Kou Lor

Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault.

Lor has had a deportation order since 1996.

Hernan Cortes-Valencia

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was ordered to leave the country in 2016 and has been convicted of sexual assault against a child, sexual assault-carnal abuse and four DUIs. (ICE)

Hernan Cortes-Valencia

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault of a child and DUI.

Cortes-Valencia has had a deportation order since 2016.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide. (ICE)

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

NOEM ALLEGES WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING 'STALKING AND IMPEDING' AGENTS ALL DAY

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, has been convicted of three counts of homicide. (ICE)

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, was convicted of three counts of homicide.

Landaverde has had a deportation order since June 2025.

Gabriel Figueroa Gama

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide. (ICE)

Gabriel Figueroa Gama

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Gama was previously deported in 2002.

Galuak Michael Rotgai

Galuak Michael Rotgai, a criminal illegal immigrant from Sudan, has been convicted of homicide and assault. (ICE)

Galuak Michael Rotgai

Galuak Michael Rotgai, a Sudanese illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Thai Lor

Thai Lor, a criminal illegal immigrant from Laos, has been convicted of two counts of homicide. (ICE)

Thai Lor

Thai Lor, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of two counts of homicide.

Lor has had a deportation order since 2009.

Mariama Sia Kanu

Mariama Sia Kanu, a criminal illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone, has been convicted of two counts of homicide, four DUIs, three counts of larceny and burglary. (ICE)

Mariana Sia Kanu

Mariana Sia Kanu, an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone, was convicted of two counts of homicide.

Kanu has had a deportation order since 2022.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been convicted of homicide and assault.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was convicted of homicide.

Munoz has had a deportation order since 2015.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of manslaughter.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal immigrant, was convicted of manslaughter.

Ahmed has had a deportation order since 2022.

Mongong Kual Maniang Deng

Mongong Kual Maniang Deng, a criminal illegal immigrant from Sudan, has been convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession and DUI.

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng, a Sudanese illegal immigrant, was convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession and DUI.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Aler Gomez Lucas

Aler Gomez Lucas, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, has been convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI.

Aler Gomez Lucas

Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant, was convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI.

Lucas has had a deportation order since 2022.

Shwe Htoo

Shwe Htoo, a criminal illegal immigrant from Burma, has been convicted of negligent homicide with a weapon. (ICE)

Shwe Htoo

Shwe Htoo, a Burmese illegal immigrant, was convicted of negligent homicide.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue