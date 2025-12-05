ICE operation in Minneapolis arrests seven 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal aliens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested seven more criminal illegal immigrants, including "pedophiles, gang members and drug traffickers" during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday announced its latest "worst of the worst" list, with offenders coming from Somalia, Venezuela, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

"Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey protected these criminals at the expense of the safety of Americans," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you."

The arrests included Abdi Gelle Mohamed and Sahal Osman Shidane of Somalia, who DHS said were convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual conduct of a victim aged 13–15 years old, respectively.

Mukhtar Mohamed Ali, also from Somalia, was convicted of robbery and domestic assault, the DHS said.

DHS said Andriu Javier Padron-Chacare from Venezuela is a Tren de Aragua gang member convicted of theft who was previously deported.

Job Catani Cardenas of Ecuador was convicted of domestic assault, and Humberto Disla Sarita of from the Dominican Republic was convicted of conspiracy to import at least 50 kilograms of cocaine, the DHS said.

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala, Ernesto Vides-Cabrera, was convicted of driving under the influence and assault, according to DHS.

The arrests came after DHS said Thursday it rounded up at least a dozen illegal immigrants in Minneapolis, including five Somali nationals, six from Mexico and one from El Salvador.

The Justice Department also filed federal charges this week against Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, a convicted sex offender in Minnesota who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman he met on Snapchat in September. He had been sentenced in May in two unrelated sexual assault cases, but a judge allowed him to serve no prison time under a plea agreement.

