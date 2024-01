Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Federal prosecutors claim a brown leather pouch used by Hunter Biden to store a gun had cocaine on it.

On Tuesday, prosecutors asked a judge to reject President Biden’s son Hunter’s efforts to dismiss gun charges because investigators found cocaine residue on the pouch used to hold his gun, last year.

Prosecutors told the judge, "the strength of the evidence against him is overwhelming," rejecting Hunter Biden’s claims he was being singled out for political reasons.

Hunter Biden previously made incriminating statements about his drug use in a 2021 memoir, but now investigators are saying the cocaine was found on the gun pouch after it was pulled from a state police vault last year.

A chemist with the FBI, prosecutors claimed, determined the residue was cocaine.

"To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun," prosecutors said.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying about using drugs in October 2018 on a gun purchase form.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.