Hunter Biden attends House Oversight Committee hearing to hold him in contempt
Hunter Biden and his attorneys made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, as Republican lawmakers seek to hold him in contempt of Congress.
Hunter Biden has left the Rayburn office building with his attorneys.
Abbe Lowell, Biden's lead attorney, delivered a brief statement.
"Hunter Biden is and was a private citizen. Despite this, Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father. And, despite their improper partisan motives, on six different occasions since February of 2023, we have offered to work with the House committees to see what and how relevant information to any legitimate inquiry could be provided," Lowell said.
"Our first five offers were ignored. And then in November, they issued a subpoena for a behind closed doors deposition, a tactic that the Republicans have repeatedly misused in their political crusade to selectively leak and mischaracterize what witnesses have said," he continued.
Lowell said Biden had accepted an offer from Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to testify publicly and that Republicans had so far ignored him.
Calling the decision to consider the contempt resolution "unprecedented," Lowell asked, "what are they afraid of?"
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., outlined the Republicans' case to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress in his opening statement at Wednesday's meeting.
"Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name," Comer said.
"We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence during our deposition, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas."
Comer said, "Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with the committees’ subpoenas is a criminal act" that "constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution as prescribed by law."
"We will not provide Hunter Biden with special treatment because of his last name," Comer said. "All Americans must be treated equally under the law. And that includes the Bidens."
Hunter Biden, ahead of his subpoenaed deposition, had offered to testify publicly. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan rejected his request, stressing that the first son would not have special treatment and pointed to the dozens of other witnesses that have appeared, as compelled, for their interviews and depositions. Comer and Jordan vowed to release the transcript of Hunter Biden’s deposition.
As Hunter Biden claims he's facing financial trouble amid a federal investigation into his finances and overseas business dealings, the first son has been turning to a Hollywood mega-lawyer and big-time Democratic donor for money and strategic advice.
Kevin Morris, a prominent attorney whose clients include the likes of Chris Rock and Matthew McConaughey, is perhaps best known for brokering a licensing deal for the creators of the animated comedy series "South Park" worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He also won a Tony award as a co-producer of the hit musical "Book of Mormon" and is a fiction writer of two novels and a collection of short stories.
In the political world, Morris has donated significant amounts of money to Democratic candidates and groups, according to public records. Last year, for example, he gave $100,000 to a political action committee supporting Conor Lamb, a Pennsylvania Democrat who lost the Senate primary race to now-Sen. John Fetterman.
Morris, 58, also gave $50,000 to Americans Keeping Country First — a super PAC created to support Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach or convict former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach — and another $50,000 to the American Bridge 21st Century PAC, which conducts opposition research against Republican politicians.
However, now one of Morris' main projects seems to be helping Hunter Biden. By all accounts he's assumed an increasingly big role in the first son's life — to the point that the wealthy lawyer has been dubbed Hunter's "sugar brother." That role has involved a wide range of areas — from financial support, to helping write a book, to lending a private jet.
Hunter Biden and his attorneys showed up to the House Oversight Committee's meeting Wednesday morning to consider the resolution that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
The House Oversight Committee met for a markup Wednesday at 10 a.m. to consider the resolution that recommends contempt proceedings against the first son after he refused to comply with a subpoena compelling him to appear for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a similar markup on the measure recommending Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress.
Hunter Biden, his attorney Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris came to Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to sit in the audience as lawmakers on the panel consider whether to pass the resolution out of committee.
If the resolution advances out of committees Wednesday, sources said a full contempt of Congress vote on the House floor could take place in the coming days.
Biden later walked out.
