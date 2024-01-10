Hunter Biden attends House Oversight Committee hearing to hold him in contempt

Hunter Biden has left the Rayburn office building with his attorneys.

Abbe Lowell, Biden's lead attorney, delivered a brief statement.

"Hunter Biden is and was a private citizen. Despite this, Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father. And, despite their improper partisan motives, on six different occasions since February of 2023, we have offered to work with the House committees to see what and how relevant information to any legitimate inquiry could be provided," Lowell said.

"Our first five offers were ignored. And then in November, they issued a subpoena for a behind closed doors deposition, a tactic that the Republicans have repeatedly misused in their political crusade to selectively leak and mischaracterize what witnesses have said," he continued.

Lowell said Biden had accepted an offer from Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to testify publicly and that Republicans had so far ignored him.

Calling the decision to consider the contempt resolution "unprecedented," Lowell asked, "what are they afraid of?"

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this update.