Hunter Biden took thousands from daughter's college fund for 'hookers and drugs': report

Hunter Biden withdrew $20,000 from his daughter Maisy's college fund and spent it on "hookers and drugs" after being warned he had just 44 cents left in his bank account, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

According to the outlet, Biden received an email from Wells Fargo bank on Dec. 17, 2018, warning that he had just 44 cents left in his account, which prompted a muddled reply ordering the bank to transfer $20,000 from Maisy's college savings account.

In another email to his wealth managers just days later, Biden, who at the time was admittedly deep into a "full-blown addiction" to crack cocaine and spending on prostitutes, said to "liquidate what you can," and asked that no money be pulled from his accounts to pay bill belonging to his "ex."

HUNTER BIDEN ATTORNEY WITHDRAWS FROM FEDERAL GUN CHARGE CASE

Other emails and messages from Biden's infamous laptop reported by the Daily Mail showed the money he took from Maisy, who was in high school at the time, went toward paying for prostitutes, a high-end sports car, sex webcam subscription fees and other expenses.

Another email noted in the report came from Biden's assistant Katie Dodge, reminding him of bills and expenses requiring payment. Biden responded for her to pay certain expenses, push others, and that she would only be receiving half her paycheck. He added, "If you haven't noticed Katie my business partner is now a prisoner on death row in China," referring to businessman Ye Jianming, who disappeared from public view that year in China.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Biden for comment.

TEXTS SUGGEST BIDEN REQUESTED MEETING WITH SON'S CHINESE BUSINESS PARTNER AFTER COMPANY PAID HUNTER MILLIONS

Biden appeared for his arraignment in federal court on Tuesday after being charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

He pleaded not guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.