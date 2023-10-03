Hunter Biden arraignment for federal gun charges on Tuesday

Joe Biden called for crackdowns on illegal gun sales for years

The Biden White House has repeatedly called for crackdowns on illegal gun purchases and signed executive orders aimed at preventing the sale of illegal guns.

"The secondary consequences of the pandemic and the proliferation of illegal guns have led to increased violence over the past year and a half," a senior administration official said in 2021 as Biden was rolling out measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

Additionally, the Biden administration has cracked down on gun dealers by stripping licenses away from dealers who have made paperwork mistakes on background checks.

"My message to you is this," Biden said in 2021, addressing gun dealers who "willfully" break the law. "We will find you and we'll seek your license to sell guns. We'll make sure you can't sell death and mayhem on our streets."

In 2021, Biden's Justice Department launched an anti-gun trafficking initiative meant to stem the flow of illegal guns throughout the United States.

"I have already taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other president, and I will continue to pursue every legal and effective action," Biden wrote in an op-ed this spring. "But my power is not absolute. Congress must act, including by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We also need more governors and state legislators to take these steps."

Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was indicted on federal gun charges in September.