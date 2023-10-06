Hunter Biden attorney withdraws from federal gun charge case

Richard Jones, an attorney representing Hunter Biden in his federal gun charge case, filed paperwork Friday to withdraw himself from the matter.

The president's son had pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Tuesday morning after being charged in an indictment stemming from Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation.

"Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. [Abbe] Lowell’s and [Bartholomew] Dalton’s continued representation of him," reads the document filed by Jones.

"Accordingly, our withdrawal as counsel will have no material adverse effect on Mr. Biden’s interests," Jones added.

Jones did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The president's son appeared in person in court for his arraignment Tuesday morning after being charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

Biden pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke presided over the hearing and laid out the conditions for Hunter Biden's release, which require the president's son to seek employment and communicate all international travel plans. Biden also is prohibited from possessing a firearm and using alcohol and drugs, and he is required to get drug tested randomly and participate in a substance abuse counseling program.

The federal gun charges are the first charges Weiss has brought against Hunter since being granted special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August.

