Hunter Biden attorney withdraws from federal gun charge case

Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Goalposts may move yet again on Hunter Biden case, former prosecutor says Video

Goalposts may move yet again on Hunter Biden case, former prosecutor says

Former state prosecutor Elliot Felig on the Hunter Biden case and the president’s son pleading not guilty to federal gun charges

Richard Jones, an attorney representing Hunter Biden in his federal gun charge case, filed paperwork Friday to withdraw himself from the matter.

The president's son had pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Tuesday morning after being charged in an indictment stemming from Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation. 

"Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. [Abbe] Lowell’s and [Bartholomew] Dalton’s continued representation of him," reads the document filed by Jones.

"Accordingly, our withdrawal as counsel will have no material adverse effect on Mr. Biden’s interests," Jones added.

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL GUN CHARGES

Hunter Biden arrives court

Hunter Biden, center, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Jones did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The president's son appeared in person in court for his arraignment Tuesday morning after being charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

A court sketch depicts Hunter Biden’s arraignment

A court sketch depicts Hunter Biden’s arraignment in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The president's son plead not guilty to federal gun charges after his original plea deal fell through in July. (William J. Hennessy Jr.)

JOE BIDEN NOMINATES FORMER HUNTER BIDEN LAW FIRM COLLEAGUE AS SPECIAL COUNSEL

Biden pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke presided over the hearing and laid out the conditions for Hunter Biden's release, which require the president's son to seek employment and communicate all international travel plans. Biden also is prohibited from possessing a firearm and using alcohol and drugs, and he is required to get drug tested randomly and participate in a substance abuse counseling program.

Hunter Biden arrives federal court

Hunter Biden is seen prior to his arraignment hearing Tuesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The federal gun charges are the first charges Weiss has brought against Hunter since being granted special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August. 

Fox News' David Spunt and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

