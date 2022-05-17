Hunter Biden laptop repairmen says FBI 'didn't seem interested' in reviewing hard drive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: John Paul Mac Isaac, the laptop repair shop owner who serviced Hunter Biden's laptop in April 2019, is speaking out about the treatment his father received from the FBI when he attempted to inform the agency of the findings on the laptop.

In an excerpt provided to Fox News Digital from his forthcoming book, "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," Isaac describes his father's encounter with a "two-tiered justice system" that "didn't seem interested" in reviewing the laptop's contents and advised him to "lawyer up" and not discuss his findings with anyone.

It was October 8, 2019, and Isaac described his anticipation of hearing from his father after his visit to the FBI. That night, around 8 p.m., Isaac finally received a call from his father who informed him of the lack of interest from the FBI field office.

"He left the drive and the signed service order in his car’s glove compartment, then walked into the FBI’s field office armed with his military ID and a business card," Isaac wrote, describing his father's approach to turning over the contents found on the laptop. "He presented the ID and card to the receptionist, saying, ‘Ma’am, I’ve never done this before. Can I speak with an agent?'"

According to Isaac, the receptionist provided his father with a form that he refused to fill out and instead wrote "sensitive" on it. Isaac said his father waited for about two minutes before the receptionist provided him with directions to a small room "divided by a thick plexiglass window and a counter." Isaac said "small items could be passed under the counter, and a microphone and speaker allowed communication between both sides of the plexiglass."

"My father sat down, and the receptionist opened a door on the other side of the plexiglass for a man holding the not-completed form," Isaac recalled. "The agent sat down across from my father and asked, ‘Why did you refuse to fill out the form?’"

Describing his father's recollection of the encounter, Isaac wrote that his father told the agent that he "didn’t feel comfortable putting down information" when he had no control over who would see it.

"How about you let me decide who gets to see what?" the agent responded, according to the book.

"My father went on to explain the events and his concerns for my safety," Isaac wrote. "He mentioned that because I had seen content that was pornographic as well as geopolitically sensitive, my life could be in danger due to what people might do to make any potential public embarrassment disappear."

That did not pique the interest of the agent who asked Isaac's father whether there was a "specific threat" to his son's life. Upon informing the agent that there was no immediate threat, the agent told Isaac's father, according to the book, that the agency "doesn't get involved in state matters" and that "this isn’t a federal issue."

Isaac's father told the agent that his son had "the laptop of the son of a presidential candidate" and that it "has a lot of bad stuff on it, and he needs your help," to which the agent asked whether there was child porn on the laptop.

"I don’t think so," his father responded. "My son didn’t go into detail. Why would you ask me that?"

"You said there was pornography," the agent answered, according to Isaac. "What else did your son see?"

"Dealing with foreign interests, a pay-for-play scheme linked to the former administration, lots of foreign money," his dad answered.

Isaac recalled from his conversation with his dad that the agent "didn’t seem interested" and instead asked his father how he came into possession of the laptop.

Describing how Isaac received Biden's laptop, his father told the agent that his son owned a laptop repair shop and that it was dropped off by Hunter Biden and never picked up. Isaac said his father offered to provide the agent with a copy of the laptop's drive and a copy of the contract signed by Hunter agreeing that property left at the shop past 90 days became his property, but the agent was only interested in the contract.

"I want to see the paperwork. I don’t want to touch the drive," the agent allegedly said. "Go out to your car and retrieve just the paperwork."

Isaac said the agent made a copy of the paperwork and left the room for nearly 10 minutes before returning and telling his father that he should get a lawyer.

"I consulted with a regional legal officer, and he suggested you should get a lawyer," the agent said. He also told Isaac's father that he "may be in possession of something you don’t own."

"You better lawyer up and don’t talk to anyone about this," the agent added, according to Isaac. "I don’t have anything else for you, and the door is on the left."

Isaac wrote that his father "sat there, disgusted, until the agent coldly reminded him where the door was."

"Neither of us knew what to think," he stated in the book. "Maybe this was our firsthand experience with a two-tiered justice system – by which ordinary citizens get thrown the book for petty crimes (or, in our case, disrespectfully dismissed) while the rich and powerful get whiteglove treatment. Maybe this was one bad agent not wanting to touch this case with a ten-foot pole. Either way, we were sure that we were now on someone’s radar and were in a worse situation than before."

The contents of Hunter Biden's laptop sparked a political firestorm after data — including naked photos, graphic video and compromising emails — were released to the public.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this article.