Donald Trump

Hungarian leader says he wants to hire Karoline Leavitt after she rips 'fake news' in impromptu takedown

Viktor Orban jokingly asked Trump if he can hire Karoline Leavitt following her takedown of reporters at White House meeting

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban quipped during a bilateral meeting at the White House that he wants to hire press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she delivered an impromptu takedown of the media.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban quipped during a bilateral meeting at the White House that he wants to hire press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she delivered an impromptu takedown of the media for spreading "fake news" over American affordability concerns. 

"Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary," Trump said Friday after Orban was seen leaning toward Trump and asking him, "Can I get her for us?"

The scene unfolded after Trump called Leavitt into Cabinet room at the White House, where Trump and Orban were holding a bilateral meeting to discuss Hungarian energy and trade. Toward the end of the meeting, reporters peppered the president with questions on the shutdown and affordability concerns, with one reporter saying, "You said last night you didn't want to talk about affordability."

TRUMP FREEZES OUT PUTIN FOR LACK OF ‘ENOUGH ACTION’ TOWARD PEACE — FUTURE TALKS UNCERTAIN

Karoline Leavitt in White House meeting

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped the media over its reporting on affordability under the Trump administration during a bilateral meeting between President Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.  (Saul Loeb//AFP via Getty Images)

Trump shot back: "I talked about it. When did I not want to talk about it? I talk about it all the time. We are much better than Biden and all of them now."

Trump called out to Leavitt amid his response, with her arriving at the meeting shortly after. 

"They said, 'Oh, I don't want to talk about affordability.' The reason I don't want to talk about affordability is because everybody knows that it's far less expensive under Trump than it was under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump said. "And the prices are way down." 

Leavitt arrived to the meeting and promptly launched a takedown on the media for their coverage of the economy.

KAROLINE LEAVITT UNLOADS ON 'BITTER' JEAN-PIERRE AFTER ‘DEPLORABLE’ JAB, ACCUSES HER OF LYING TO AMERICANS

"It's very unfortunate that the reporters in this room refused to address, sir, what you just said, which is that you inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history, and you are fixing it in 10 short months," Leavitt said. "And your entire administration has been tasked with this effort, from Treasury Department to Agriculture Department to the National Economic Council right here at the White House, they are slashing regulation. He signed the largest middle class tax cut in six months. In six months, in record time. Putting more money back into the American people's pockets."

President Trump and Hungarian PM Orban at White House

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits President Donald Trump at the White House Nov. 7, 2025, for a bilateral meeting focused on oil and trade.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Affordability is what the American people elected this president to do," she added. "And he is doing it. And you guys refuse to cover it. And you refused to cover that the previous administration created the worst unaffordability crisis in American history. And I've been watching the TV all day saying that he doesn't want to talk about affordability. That's what he's working on every day. And that's what this administration is doing now." 

Trump said the media has "refused" to cover the economic wins because the reporters are "fake news," before Orban interjected that he would like to hire Leavitt. 

"You know what, that's a very good decision you just made," Trump jokingly told Orban after he said he wanted to hire Leavitt. "Please don't leave us, Karoline."

KAROLINE LEAVITT GOES SCORCHED EARTH ON HUFFPOST REPORTER, SAYS STOP TEXTING 'BULLS---' QUESTIONS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes a question from a reporter during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Nov. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Orban's meeting at the White House comes as he calls on the U.S. to grant Hungary an exemption on U.S. sanctions placed on Russia in October as negotiations with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine slowed.

