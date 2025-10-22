Karoline Leavitt unloads on 'bitter' Jean-Pierre after ‘deplorable’ jab, accuses her of lying to Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre, after Jean-Pierre called a recent comment from Leavitt "deplorable."

"With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history," Leavitt said Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"She took the podium every day and lied to the press about the incompetence of her boss. And on this book tour, she continues to lie."

Jean-Pierre is currently promoting her new book, "Independent," in which she discusses her break from the Democratic Party and her tenure in the Biden administration.

During an appearance on ABC’s "The View," hosts played a clip of Leavitt earlier this month in which she said Democrats’ "main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals."

That statement prompted Jean-Pierre's fiery criticism.

"I do want to say something to the first clip that you all just showed, which is hearing that, it’s deplorable," Jean-Pierre said.

"And I’m using that word on purpose. Because they don’t seem to understand, this is the Trump White House, that they don’t work for just one man. They work for the American people."

In response, Leavitt didn’t hold back.

"I know Karine unfortunately worked for the most incompetent president in history. So I guess she has a reason to be bitter, but being bitter will not sell you books," Leavitt told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

She also called out Jean-Pierre over her claims that former President Biden would still be up for the job if he’d been reelected and that he did more press than President Donald Trump. Leavitt accused the Biden administration of "gaslighting" the American people.

Jean-Pierre also commented on the issue during a Monday appearance on "The Bulwark" podcast, saying Biden addressed the public "a couple of times a week" and disputing claims that he avoided the media more than Trump.