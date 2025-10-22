Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Karoline Leavitt unloads on 'bitter' Jean-Pierre after ‘deplorable’ jab, accuses her of lying to Americans

Current press secretary accuses predecessor of lying about Biden's incompetence during book promotion tour

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Karoline Leavitt: The White House will have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations to come Video

Karoline Leavitt: The White House will have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations to come

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses President Donald Trump's renovations, Karine Jean-Pierre's criticisms and the government shutdown on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre, after Jean-Pierre called a recent comment from Leavitt "deplorable."

"With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history," Leavitt said Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"She took the podium every day and lied to the press about the incompetence of her boss. And on this book tour, she continues to lie."

Jean-Pierre is currently promoting her new book, "Independent," in which she discusses her break from the Democratic Party and her tenure in the Biden administration.

EXCLUSIVE: KAROLINE LEAVITT SLAMS HAKEEM JEFFRIES AS 'STONE-COLD LOSER' AFTER HE ATTACKS HER AS 'DEMENTED'

Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden, accompanied by former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, jokes about taking questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Oct. 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

During an appearance on ABC’s "The View," hosts played a clip of Leavitt earlier this month in which she said Democrats’ "main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals."

That statement prompted Jean-Pierre's fiery criticism.

"I do want to say something to the first clip that you all just showed, which is hearing that, it’s deplorable," Jean-Pierre said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS BIDEN HEALTH TALKING POINTS WERE TIGHTLY CONTROLLED AT SENIOR LEVEL

"And I’m using that word on purpose. Because they don’t seem to understand, this is the Trump White House, that they don’t work for just one man. They work for the American people."

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Karoline Leavitt 'deplorable' for remarks about Democrats Video

In response, Leavitt didn’t hold back.

"I know Karine unfortunately worked for the most incompetent president in history. So I guess she has a reason to be bitter, but being bitter will not sell you books," Leavitt told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

She also called out Jean-Pierre over her claims that former President Biden would still be up for the job if he’d been reelected and that he did more press than President Donald Trump. Leavitt accused the Biden administration of "gaslighting" the American people.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks from the podium during a press briefing.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Pierre also commented on the issue during a Monday appearance on "The Bulwark" podcast, saying Biden addressed the public "a couple of times a week" and disputing claims that he avoided the media more than Trump.

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue