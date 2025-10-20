Karoline Leavitt goes scorched earth on HuffPost reporter, says stop texting 'bulls---' questions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions escalated between Karoline Leavitt and Huffington Post journalist S.V. Dáte as the White House press secretary called the correspondent a "left-wing hack" on Monday following his article poking at her snarky response to a new inquiry.

Leavitt, who took to X to address the "wild" article, wrote, "S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points."

She went on to share screenshots of messages between her and Dáte, citing, "Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession."

The question concerned President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming meeting in Budapest.

The text chain began with Dáte writing, "Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest?"

Leavitt responded, "Your mom did."

Dáte went on to ask if the prospect of his question was "funny" to Leavitt. She replied, "Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls--- questions."

Leavitt went on to use his profile as proof of her claims, stating that his feed "reads like an anti-Trump personal diary."

The reporter does not trouble to hide his disdain for the White House. His biography on the site says his latest book "captures Trump's failed management of the coronavirus pandemic and his corruption of the Republican Party," and he often attacks the Trump administration on social media.

Dáte’s article went on to sarcastically detail that HuffPost was now "devastated" following Leavitt’s response, citing that the news outlet now feels "fearful of asking any more questions." He also called the "your mom" responses "your tax dollars at work."

An additional user labeled Dáte as "biased," sharing a screenshot of a post he made in 2023 which read, "As a journalist, it's not my job to tell you who to vote for. As a journalist, it IS my job to warn you that if we vote Donald Trump back into office, it may be the last vote we ever cast."

The prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, will host the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dáte, who referred the request for comment to HuffPost's public relations team.