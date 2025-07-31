Huckabee, Witkoff slated for high-stakes Gaza visit to address 'dire' starvation crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are slated to visit Gaza Friday, after both met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday in Israel to discuss ways to provide food and aid to Gaza.

"Special envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," Leavitt told reporters Thursday. "The special envoy and the ambassador will brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region."

"President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart, and that's why he sent special envoy Witkoff to the region in an effort to save lives and end this crisis," Leavitt said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.