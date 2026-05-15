How Democratic leadership sank $40 million meant to defend key seats on a gamble that backfired

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Democrats, already lagging behind Republicans in midterm campaign fundraising, relied heavily on a House Democratic-aligned dark-money group in an attempt to redraw Virginia’s congressional map in their favor, campaign finance records show.

Before voters cast their ballots in Virginia’s April redistricting referendum, the 10 wealthiest Republican-aligned political committees had close to twice as much cash on hand as their Democratic counterparts, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Despite this, Democratic-aligned groups poured more than $64 million into their attempt to net four congressional seats by redrawing Virginia’s congressional map, a bet that ultimately failed to pay off after the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated the redistricting process due to a procedural constitutional violation.

"House Democratic candidates are pulling in massive fundraising hauls, outraising their GOP opponents last quarter, and the DCCC just had its best quarter of fundraising for the cycle," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

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"While Republicans brag about their billionaire backers, Democrats are focused on building support amongst the people - and by every measure, we are poised to take back the majority and make Hakeem Jeffries the next Speaker of the People’s House," Shelton added.

Of the total Democratic spending on the Virginia redistricting election, roughly $40 million in contributions came from House Majority Forward, a Democratic-aligned 501(c)(4) nonprofit affiliated with House Majority PAC, the super PAC backing House Democrats.

Some Democratic strategists have argued the political environment remains favorable, but party insiders have warned that the GOP’s cash advantage could blunt those gains.

"I don’t think it has broken through, the level of money that Donald Trump and Republicans are sitting on as it compares to Democrats," Mike Smith, who leads House Majority Forward and the affiliated House Majority PAC, told NOTUS in April. "I don’t think there’s a comprehensive understanding of both the level of disparity and what that could mean in terms of us being able to win the House."

Smith did not respond to a request for comment when reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

At the end of March, the 10 biggest Republican political committees had nearly $1 billion in cash on hand, compared to the approximately $550 million held by their 10 richest Democratic counterparts, per FEC data. The wealthiest GOP committees included President Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. and the Senate Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. Democrats, meanwhile, were led by the Soros family’s Democracy PACs and the Senate Majority PAC.

"So-called ‘Leader’ Hakeem Jeffries lit well north of $55 million on fire chasing illegal redistricting fantasies, only to fall flat on his face in spectacular fashion," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital. "National Democrats are already drowning in a massive cash deficit against Republicans while the NRCC and our battle-tested candidates continue shattering fundraising records and building momentum for 2026."

The "well north of $55 million" Marinella referred to included the $17 million House Majority PAC spent on the successful redistricting effort in California.

Aside from the financial role the Democrat-aligned committee played in Virginia's redistricting effort, the House minority leader was a leading surrogate for the campaign. He delivered speeches in favor of redistricting, characterizing the effort as a response to GOP map changes and raising the stakes by declaring Virginia the "crown jewel" of a national battle over congressional maps.

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"Jeffries is proving he’s no Nancy Pelosi, and Democrats are getting an expensive lesson in the difference between media hype and actual leadership," Marinella continued.

Pelosi was one of her party's most prolific fundraisers, raising over $1 billion for the party between her appointment as House Minority Whip in 2002 and her resignation from Democratic leadership in 2022, according to CBS News. Sources have told the New York Post that Pelosi retains considerable influence over the operations of House Democrats, which has allegedly irritated Jeffries.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is exceptionally proud of Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his masterful strategy to fight fire with fire on the path to retaking the House in November," a spokesman for the former speaker told Fox News Digital.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries', D-N.Y, office did not respond to a request for comment when reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

House Majority Forward has historically been one of the primary sources of funds for the House Majority PAC, a major Democratic committee affiliated with Democrat leaders, that itself is one of the top sources of cash for congressional Democrats, according to FEC filings. House Majority Forward and House Majority PAC are sister organizations.

"HMF's support matched the $40 million Republicans invested in the recent redistricting election, and once again their pro-war, costs-raising, toxic agenda was soundly rejected by Virginians," House Majority Forward communications director CJ Warnke told Fox News Digital. "No amount of GOP money will prevent Leader Hakeem Jeffries from becoming the next Speaker of the House."

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House Majority Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is not required to publicly disclose its donors. Its contributions allow money from undisclosed donors to move into the political process through publicly reported donations to House Majority PAC.

While Republicans are financially dominant across major committees, Democrats have built considerable leads at the campaign level in some key congressional races.

Democratic candidates have raised more than their GOP opponents in closely watched Senate races in Georgia, Alaska, Ohio, Michigan and Maine, according to campaign finance data analyzed by NPR. Thirteen Republicans running in hotly contested House races have been out raised by Democratic challengers, compared to just four Democrats defending competitive seats who were out raised, Roll Call reported.

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Republican members of Congress in toss-up seats, however, raised more on average than Democrats defending similarly competitive seats during the first three months of 2026, according to campaign finance records.

"Republicans are being rewarded with endless big, dark, special interest money from the billionaires they gave a tax break after cutting trillions from Americans’ health care in their Big, Ugly Bill," the Pelosi spokesman continued. "Democrats may not have unlimited resources from billionaires, but we will have enough grassroots support to organize and win a resounding victory to elect Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker of the House."