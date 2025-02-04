Left-wing billionaires bankroll Dem super PAC plotting to win back working-class voters: 'This is a priority'

The top super PAC supporting House Democrats has created a $50 million fund aimed at finding ways to win back working-class voters thanks to some of the richest Democrats in the country.

"We’re laying a marker down now," Mike Smith, president of the House Majority PAC, told the New York Times about his group’s "Win Them Back Fund," which was created to appeal to working-class voters that shifted away from the party in the November election.

"This is a priority."

The list of donors to the House Majority PAC over the last few years includes several Democratic billionaires such as businessman Michael Bloomberg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, and Linked In co-founder Reid Hoffman.

FAREED ZAKARIA ARGUES THAT DEMOCRATS MAY WANT TO 'STOP TRYING' TO WIN OVER WORKING-CLASS VOTERS

FEC records show that Bloomberg gave $13 million to the PAC between 2023 and 2024 to go along with $3 million from Pritzker and $2 million from Steyer.

Hoffman gave over $1.5 million to the PAC, according to FEC records.

Other high-profile donations to the House Majority PAC include $10 million from philanthropist Fred Eychaner, $3.5 million from investor Stephen Mandel Jr., and $2 million from software developer Chris Wanstrath.

The PAC announced it will target roughly a dozen specific races, including GOP Reps. Nick Begich in Alaska; Eli Crane, in Arizona's 2nd District; David Valadao, California's 22nd District; Ken Calvert, California's 41st District; Gabe Evans, Colorado's 8th District; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa's 1st District; John James, Michigan's 10th District.

JIMMY FAILLA: TRUMP HAD A SECRET WEAPON WITH WORKING CLASS VOTERS. AND LEGACY MEDIA WILL NEVER RECOVER

"One of the major roadblocks we have faced as a party has been declining support among a multi-racial group of working class voters," HMP said in a press release this week. "That’s why HMP is today launching a 2026 Win Them Back Fund focused on ensuring that we win back working class voters across the congressional battlefield. "



"While Democrats at the Presidential level have consistently lost ground with working class voters for over the last decade, House Democrats like Reps. Adam Gray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Don Davis, and Gabe Vasquez continue to overperform with this crucial bloc of voters. Their victories demonstrate that House Democrats can win back this coalition of voters with the support of strategic investments in recruitment, research, and programming."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the billionaires' support, House Majority PAC communications director CJ Warnke said, "The Trump administration is currently being run by Ghislaine Maxwell's BFF Elon Musk and the richest, most elite, and out-of-touch men on the planet."

"Their plan is to steal benefits from hardworking Americans and enrich themselves even further, and House Democrats will put an end to their scams and schemes," he continued.

A long list of polls, pundits and politicians have publicly concluded since the November election that the Democratic Party shifted away from working-class voters during the presidential campaign, causing Republican victories in key House and Senate races along with President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., posted on X after the election. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right."