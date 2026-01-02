These House mavericks defied their own parties more than anyone else in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Party-line votes still dominate the House of Representatives, but a small group of lawmakers regularly break ranks — defying leadership, reshaping close outcomes and exposing the fault lines inside both parties.

Based on voting data from the 119th Congress, the following list includes the members who voted against the tide the most in 2025, from well-known mavericks to low-profile lawmakers whose dissent surprised even Capitol Hill insiders.

10. Eric Burlison, Republican

Although Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., is tied for 10th place with Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., his entry on this list is arguably more surprising. Unlike the other two who have reputations for breaking ranks, the mild-mannered Republican largely focuses on policy and isn’t known for an eagerness to step out of line.

And yet his 46 votes against a majority of Republicans put his dissent rate last year at a top-ten 13.8%.

In 2025, Burlison diverged from the bulk of his party whenever legislation came up that would increase regulation or add burdens to federal workloads. He also voted in favor of many amendments that ultimately went unadopted — many of which were proposed by similarly conservative colleagues.

9. Andy Biggs, Republican

Once chairman of the rebel-filled House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is known for his strong stances on issues like immigration, the size of government and fiscal accountability. He has voted against the majority of Republicans on 48 votes last year, or 14.2% of the time.

Like many of the Republicans in the top 10, Biggs has voted against measures that have passed with broad bipartisan support, but that lost the backing of more conservative wings of the party.

Early in the year, he was one of five lawmakers to vote against the Federal Disaster Assistance Coordination Act, a bill that would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a working group and submit a report to Congress on how the agency can streamline its grant information.

8. Chip Roy, Republican

While Chip Roy, R-Texas, isn’t the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, he often acts as its messaging rudder. The group is known for a willingness to toe the party line on issues like the size of government and government spending.

Few members in the group are as influential in their messaging as Roy. He has voted against the majority of his party on 53 occasions, accounting for 15.7% of the votes he took last year.

He has consistently voted against bills that would increase the size of government, such as the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act. He was one of only five votes against a bill that provided additional funding to counties containing federal land.

Roy will not pursue re-election to the House in 2026 and will instead run for Texas attorney general.

7. Adam Gray, Democrat

Rep. Adam Gray, D-Calif., holds a seat in one of the most competitive districts in the country. In 2024, he won election to Congress by just 187 votes — less than one percentage point more than Republican incumbent Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif.

He has voted against a majority of Democrats on 60 occasions, accounting for 18.4% of his votes cast in the 119th Congress. That led him to vote with Republicans on several largely party-line votes.

On one such recent occasion, he joined with Republicans to reopen the government after a record-breaking 43-day shutdown — one of just six Democrats to cross the aisle to do so.

6. Vicente Gonzalez, Democrat

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, faced tight election odds in 2024. In that race, he narrowly won in a 51.3%-48.7% victory over Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas.

In the 119th Congress, Gonzalez has broken with Democrats on 65 occasions, accounting for 19.76% of his total. On the final day of the 2025 session alone, Gonzalez voted with Republicans and against the bulk of his party eight times — including in favor of three amendments offered by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Notably, Gonzalez helped Republicans pass the Laken Riley Act in January, a bill that empowered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to more easily detain illegal immigrants arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting.

Just one day later, Gonzalez voted present on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a piece of legislation that would extend protections for children who survive an attempted abortion.

5. Don Davis, Democrat

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., voted against a majority of his party on 70 occasions in the 119th Congress, amounting to 20.3% of all his votes cast and putting him within the top five members in the House most likely to break with party leadership.

Davis has joined Republicans on several notable votes, including a motion to dismiss an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump in early December — an effort spearheaded by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. He also voted alongside Republicans to reopen the government during its record-breaking shutdown and joined a group of 11 Democrats to pass the Stop Illegal Entry Act — a bill that increases criminal penalties for illegal immigrants who commit a felony or reenter the U.S. after being deported.

Like many of the other Democrats on the top 10 list, Davis narrowly won election in 2024. He beat out Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout by just 1.7%.

4. Jared Golden, Democrat

One of the most well-known dissenters in Congress, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, has crossed the aisle on a wide range of issues.

Golden’s 72 votes against a majority of Democrats make up 20.8% of his votes in the 119th Congress. He voted alongside 23 other Democrats to pass a congressional disapproval of Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and he voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown.

Most notably, Golden was the lone Democrat to help Republicans pass a year-long funding bill back in March.

Golden announced he would not pursue re-election in 2026, citing a climate of increasing political polarization. He last won election in 2024 by just 0.6% of the vote.

3. Thomas Massie, Republican

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is perhaps the most visible Republican dissenter in the House. His willingness to break with the party on high-profile issues like government spending, transparency and accountability has garnered him national recognition.

Most recently, the political maverick spearheaded efforts to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act — a bill that compelled the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all its documentation on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while incarcerated.

He has voted against a majority of Republicans on 73 occasions or 22.3% of the time in the 119th Congress and was just one of two Republicans to oppose the final passage of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

2. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Democrat

A relatively quiet member who represents a highly competitive district, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., is the second most likely member to buck the party trend on any given vote in the 119th Congress. Last year, she voted 77 times against the majority of Democrats, accounting for 22.5% of her record in the first session.

Gluesenkamp Perez narrowly won re-election in 2024 in a 51.7%-47.9% victory over Republican Joe Kent.

Recently, she joined Republicans in a vote to condemn the horrors of socialism, voted to advance an annual defense bill that sets the priorities for the country’s military, was one of 10 Democrats to support the censure of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and helped pass the immigration-focused Laken Riley Act.

Most recently, Gluesenkamp Perez drew the ire of many of her fellow Democrats for leading an effort to rebuke fellow Democrat Chuy Garcia, D-Texas, after he effectively prevented a Democratic primary by announcing his retirement at a filing deadline.

1. Henry Cuellar, Democrat

In 2025, no member was more likely to break with his own party than Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

His whopping 83 votes against a majority of Democrats put him solidly atop a list of the other rebels, political mavericks and party dissenters in the 119th Congress — accounting for nearly a quarter of every vote he’s cast this year at 24.1%.

Cuellar faced questions earlier in 2025 about whether he would consider a party switch as his political future hung in the balance. Cuellar faced an indictment from the DOJ for allegedly accepting bribes and acting as a foreign agent.

The Trump administration granted the embattled lawmaker a pardon in early December. Moments after receiving his pardon, Cuellar filed for re-election as a Democrat.

Despite his voting record, Cuellar faced the least competitive election of any Democrat on the top 10 list. He last won re-election in 2024 in a 52.8%-47.2% win over Republican challenger Jay Furman, accounting for a 5.5% margin of victory.