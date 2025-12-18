Moderate Democrats push back as progressives move to oust Jeffries, Clark over Trump strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed back against far-left portions of their base, rejecting claims that party leaders in the House should be replaced for failing to effectively oppose President Donald Trump.

Challenges to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., have been more visible than substantive, moderates told Fox News Digital.

"They want to see loud screaming, and they want to see protests," Rep. George Latimer, D-N.Y., said of the challengers.

SHOWDOWN FOR THE HOUSE: DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS BRACE FOR HIGH-STAKES MIDTERM CLASH

"The showtime nature of Congress is what they’re responding to."

In the past week, Clark received a primary challenge from Jonathan Paz, a candidate of Bolivian descent who argues that Democratic leadership has grown ineffective.

"I’m challenging one of the most powerful Democrats in the House because we need new leadership. Let’s call it what it is. Our Democratic leaders are failing us. They’re not stopping Trump; they’re not making life more affordable. They’re not building a party for the working class," Paz said in a campaign video.

Paz said his father was deported when he was 14 years old.

Clark's challenge follows a similar one to Jeffries, the No. 1 Democrat in the House. Chi Ossé, a progressive-leaning New York City councilmember, decided to run against Jeffries, citing dissatisfaction with his resistance to the administration.

"More exceptional ‘leadership’ from our supposed ‘leader,’" Ossé said in a post on X, reacting to news that Jeffries and other Democrats would not pursue impeachment charges against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Ossé has since dropped his bid.

While Jeffries’ challenger has since stepped down, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said he believes the rumblings against Jeffries and Clark are representative of a pocket of frustration that’s going to persist no matter what. Moskowitz, who has voted with Republicans on matters like border security and trimming government spending, said those voters and prospective challengers must decide what’s most important to them.

"I think we’re on our way to winning the House in 2026, but Democrats along that journey are going to have to make a decision whether they want power or purity," Moskowitz said.

"Once we’re in the majority, we can have that purity discussion policy of which way we go. But we have got to get power before we can get there."

He believes the challenges are needlessly divisive and pose a threat to the party’s solidarity.

PROGRESSIVE POWERHOUSES LAUNCH PRIMARY WAR AGAINST DEMOCRATIC ESTABLISHMENT AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS

"Democrats are very capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory with, you know, ‘Let’s primary our entire leadership as we’re trying to take the House,’" Moskowitz said.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., a Democrat who has called on his party to make strides towards the political center, said he thinks those individuals should be evaluated on an individual basis and not extrapolated out to represent all Democrat voters.

"I think it’s politics. Different people have different motivations. Some people want to run because of their lifelong ambitions. Some people aren’t happy with the way things are. Some people want to try to change the world," Suozzi said.

"I don’t know about these individual cases," he added.

GOP SEIZES ON DEM CIVIL WAR AS PROGRESSIVES JUMP INTO KEY 2026 SENATE RACES: ‘THEY'RE IN SHAMBLES’

Latimer believes challengers are also wrong about the relative ineffectiveness of Democratic leadership. He believes that the party has managed to secure victories that have flown under the radar — even in the shadow of a Republican governing trifecta.

"Now you have polling data that shows that Americans understand that the shutdown was a fight over healthcare, that healthcare benefits have to be saved," Latimer said, referring to the government’s recent shutdown over Obamacare federal subsidies that seemingly left Democrats largely empty-handed.

"That’s smart. But it’s not necessarily what someone wants to [see] because it doesn’t have the showy nature of it," he added.

Instead of appeasing the more highlight-focused portions of the party, Latimer urged his fellow Democrats to instead focus on a more strategically advantageous use of their time.

"The voter's in the middle," Latimer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you want to win the House, you’ve got to win people over who haven’t been committed to you. You’ve got to convince them that your strategies are right. I think that’s what leadership is doing."