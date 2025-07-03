Expand / Collapse search
Politics

2 lone Republicans vote against Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as it heads to president's desk

Only 2 Republicans broke ranks after an intense day of negotiations to secure passage of the president's $3.3T megabill

By Alex Miller Fox News
Published
House passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' Video

House passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Fox News' Trey Gowdy gives his take on the big news ahead of Independence Day as Congress fully passes President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' on 'America Reports.'

President Donald Trump’s agenda appeared on life support as defectors in the House GOP, for a time, appeared ready to torpedo it. But in the end, only two Republicans voted against the bill, and it's now heading to the president's desk.

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., were the sole defectors against Trump’s "big, beautiful bill." House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., could only afford to lose three Republicans, given that no Democrat was willing to cross the aisle to support the $3.3 trillion megabill.

CONGRESS SENDING TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' TO HIS DESK AFTER DRAMATIC ALL-NIGHT HOUSE VOTE

Donald Trump in MAGA hat

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House on July 1, 2025, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While he did vote to support the procedural hurdle to get the bill on the floor, Massie’s decision to vote against the bill was seemingly predetermined. He has continually argued that the colossal tax, border, defense and energy package would add trillions to the nation’s debt and do little to actually curb Washington’s spending addiction.

And he was not among the many conservatives who Trump and Republican leadership tried to pressure throughout the day on Wednesday, nor as the floor stayed open into early Thursday afternoon.

"[Trump] reaches out every day on Twitter, reaching out with a million dollars of ads in my district with a picture of me and the Ayatollah," Massie said. "So, that's the only sort of reaching out I've seen so far."

TRUMP CALLS OUT REPUBLICAN HOLDOUTS AS HOUSE PROCEDURAL VOTE ON MEGABILL REMAINS OPEN: ‘COSTING YOU VOTES!’

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., arrives for the House Republican Conference caucus meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

While Trump did not directly single him out, the president did call on holdout Republicans to stop holding the bill hostage late Wednesday night, and declared on Truth Social that "MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT'S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!"  

Trump had previously threatened Massie with a primary challenger, as he did with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., before his retirement announcement, for defecting against the bill. 

But senior White House officials told reporters on a call just after the bill passed that the president had not threatened a primary against lawmakers to earn their vote, and that lawmakers "well understand the President's political power, and ultimately, they want his political power to be used for their benefit."

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' STALLS IN HOUSE AMID CONSERVATIVE MUTINY THREATS

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick chats with reporters while arriving for a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024, in Washington.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick chats with reporters while arriving for a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024, in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick had raised concerns about changes the Senate GOP had made to Medicaid reforms in the bill but had not publicly staked a position until the procedural vote.

He was the only ‘no’ vote on the rule, and that resistance carried into the final vote that ultimately saw House Republicans largely unify and pass the legislative behemoth.

Fitzpatrick said in a statement just minutes before the bill passed that he had voted to "strengthen Medicaid protections, to permanently extend middle class tax cuts, for enhanced small business tax relief, and for historic investments in our border security and our military," but that the Senate’s tweaks soured him to the bill.

"However, it was the Senate’s amendments to Medicaid, in addition to several other Senate provisions, that altered the analysis for our PA-1 community," he said. "The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard."

"I believe in, and will always fight for, policies that are thoughtful, compassionate, and good for our community," he continued. "It is this standard that will always guide my legislative decisions." 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

