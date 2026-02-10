House hearing raises red flags over former tech mogul's ‘CCP network’ allegedly funding of far-left groups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Tuesday, former U.S. tech mogul Neville Roy Singham was regularly named in the discussion and debate as to how foreign adversaries help fund U.S. agitator groups through what one witness described as "foreign dark money."

Singham, a U.S. citizen who sold his IT consulting company for $785 million before moving to Shanghai, was accused by multiple members of Congress as the man behind the "Singham [Chinese Communist Party] network," a phrase coined by committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., during his opening remarks at the hearing.

"It's no wonder that the People's Forum echoes Communist Party propaganda," Smith said. "One of their largest donors is a wealthy former US tech executive living in Shanghai who is cozy, extremely cozy with the Chinese Communist Party."

"Neville Roy Singham and his wife, a co-founder of CodePink, donated over $20 million to the People's Forum through shell companies and donor advised funds to hide the original source of the money," Smith explained.

CCP-CONNECTED MILLIONAIRE ALLEGEDLY BANKROLLS MINNEAPOLIS AGITATOR GROUPS THROUGH DARK MONEY NETWORK

"This committee has worked tirelessly to unravel, to unravel, the Singam CCP network," Smith added.

Last April, Smith sent a letter with GOP committee members to then-IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel requesting information about "specific tax-exempt organizations that promote CCP propaganda and related initiatives," including the People’s Forum.

The People’s Forum has been one of the loudest voices encouraging and facilitating agitators to take to the streets for anti-ICE demonstrations, and Fox News Digital also learned that Smith also sent letters to BreakThrough BT Media Inc., and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research ahead of Tuesday’s hearing requesting information surrounding alleged ties to Singham.

FAR-LEFT NONPROFITS IN THE HOT SEAT AS LAWMAKER EXPOSES THEM FOR 'SOWING CHAOS' IN US

The groups also have reported ties to the pro-Nicolás Maduro demonstrations, which took place following the Trump administration’s arrest of the Venezuelan dictator last month.

Singham, who shares office space in Shanghai with Maku Group, a Chinese media company associated with pro-CCP propaganda, which Singham himself has helped fund, was the center of an often-referenced New York Times expose published in 2023.

The report was mentioned several times during the hearing, with witnesses and members of congress pointing to the detailed description of how Singham uses his dark money network in an attempt to erase traces of Chinese communist influence.

Singham couldn’t be subpoenaed to testify in Tuesday’s committee hearing because his Shanghai residency shields him from being legally obligated to appear before Congress.

His inability to be subpoenaed is just one example of the many loopholes that Singham utilizes to peddle money allegedly to promote the CCP.

"We see a sophisticated, multi-layered flow of capital funds that originate in Singham and Shanghai, Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., said during the hearing. "[Funds] move through his private LLCs, and then are transferred to a donor-advised fund."

FOREIGN BILLIONAIRES FUNNEL $2.6B TO US ADVOCACY GROUPS TO INFLUENCE POLICY, WATCHDOG REPORT CLAIMS

"From there, the money is granted to Singham’s own nonprofits that act as a pass through, such as the Justice and Education Fund and the People Support Foundation, which subsequently distribute the funds to other groups in the Singham Network, like the media outlet Breakthrough News or the People's Forum, which organizes protests that have turned violent," LaHood added.

FAR-LEFT AGITATOR WHO ORGANIZED MN CHURCH STORMING RAKED IN OVER $1 MILLION FROM ANTI-POVERTY NONPROFIT

The New York Times reported that some of the organizations in Singham’s network had office addresses in suspicious locations like general UPS mailboxes, and that tracing the Shanghai resident’s cash flow from China to U.S. protests is challenging given his extensive efforts to minimize or cover up financial footprints.

"Singham attended Chinese Communist Party propaganda trainings, shared offices with Chinese state media in Shanghai, and exploited U.S. tax law to move tens of millions of dollars through donor-advised funds, primarily via Goldman Sachs," Adam Sohn Network Contagion Research Institute Co-Founder and committee witness explained during the hearing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together, these entities form a coordinated $100 million system," Sohn added.

Fox News Digital reached out to The People's Forum, BreakThrough BT Media Inc., Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, and Singham, but did not receive responses.

Fox News' Asra Q. Nomani contributed to this report.