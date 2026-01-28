CCP-connected millionaire allegedly bankrolls Minneapolis agitator groups through dark money network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As agitators and federal law enforcement continue to clash in Minneapolis, the funding behind the groups fueling the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unrest is beginning to come to light.

One of the alleged financial backers of these agitators is a Chinese Communist Party advocate traced to a multitude of dark money organizations known to fuel far-left, CCP-influenced extremism in the U.S. and across the globe.

Earlier this week, a Fox News Digital investigation found several organizations are acting as lead voices in physically mobilizing agitators in Minneapolis, as well as communicating through multiple channels to encourage agitators to take to the streets in Minnesota and other cities. The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum are two of the core groups who allegedly have been behind facilitating and pushing agitators to organize on multiple occasions.

Both organizations are largely subsidized by American former tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, according to reports and congressional probes. Despite Singham facing federal investigations stretching back decades, a former federal prosecutor tells Fox News Digital that the multi-millionaire's move to China essentially shields him from being subpoenaed by U.S. authorities.

SELF-DESCRIBED MINN ANTIFA MEMBER CALLS FOR 'ARMED' MEN TO STOP IMMIGRATION AGENTS HE CALLS 'MASS MURDERERS'

Singham, therefore, remains virtually untouchable as his dark money networks continue to wreak havoc on U.S. soil, the former prosecutor added.

Singham sold his IT consulting company in 2017 for $785 million and moved to Shanghai was the focus of a 2023 New York Times exposé that unveiled his alleged connections to the CCP and his determination to finance extremist groups to embolden his radical ideology. The Times reported that Singham has funneled over a quarter-billion dollars to dark money organizations in the U.S. with little to no footprints, and some of these organizations are vaguely named with office addresses under suspicious locations like general UPS mailboxes.

The 71-year-old U.S. citizen turned Shanghai resident reportedly shares office space with the Maku Group, a Chinese media company that is funded by Singham and is associated with pro-CCP propaganda, including a mission to "tell China's story well."

MINN ANTI-BORDER PATROL RIOT BACKFIRES AS AGITATORS ALLEGEDLY HURL OBJECTS AT COPS, ARRESTS EXPOSE RAP SHEETS

Singham’s first run-in with federal investigations dates back to 1974, when the FBI investigated him for potentially being "engaged in activities inimical to U.S. interests."

Fast-forward several decades to 2025 when Singham and the organizations he funded face a slew of congressional investigations from multiple committees in both the House and the Senate. Committee chairs also sent multiple letters to top administration officials under the Biden and Trump administrations pushing for further examination of Singham’s dark money network.

Last June, the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., launched an investigation into Singham for his alleged involvement in funding the anti-ICE riots that took place in Los Angeles last summer.

'MOB MENTALITY' ENDANGERS OFFICERS AMID ANTI-ICE UNREST AND CHAOS IN MINNEAPOLIS, RETIRED COPS WARN

"Mr. Singham, who resides in the People’s Republic of China, has a long track-record of assisting far-left entities, such as Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries," committee lawmakers wrote in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Oversight Committee noted that the Party for Socialism and Liberation, one of the organizations behind the current riots in Minneapolis, "has organized and is affiliated with a series of destructive protests and civil unrest," and pointed to Singham’s involvement with the group.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

THE FAR-LEFT NETWORK THAT HELPED PUT ALEX PRETTI IN HARM'S WAY, THEN MADE HIM A MARTYR

Last April, the House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., sent a letter to then-IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, inquiring about "specific tax-exempt organizations that promote CCP propaganda and related initiatives," including The People’s Forum, another organization that has allegedly been organizing agitators in Minneapolis.

"Mr. Singham is actively fueling CCP propaganda and financing indoctrination efforts abroad by providing hundreds of millions of dollars to groups that mix progressive advocacy with CCP talking points," the letter read. "Despite this foreign activity and engagement with CCP-tied organizations across the world, Mr. Singham’s American-based nonprofit organizations continue to do business as usual, supporting political activity and pro-CCP propaganda."

In July 2024, then-Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who now serves as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote a letter to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting information regarding any investigations into organizations Singham is associated with, including The People’s Forum.

MINN. 'ANTIFA' MEMBER CLAIMS HE'S 'ON THE RUN' AFTER CALLING FOR 'ARMED' MEN TO CONFRONT IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS

The People’s Forum did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

While there have been numerous investigations launched by lawmakers, Singham’s residence in China has built a barrier between him and any subpoena that would bring him before Congress for questioning.

"A subpoena can't be enforced essentially outside of our borders," former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky told Fox News Digital. "It is very difficult to get somebody who is overseas to sit in front of Congress or in some cases to participate in criminal proceedings."

AGITATORS SWARM TIM WALZ'S OFFICE IN MINNESOTA CAPITOL TO DEMAND IMMIGRATION JUSTICE

"That said, if you're an American citizen, hold an American passport, [then] the State Department does have certain capabilities to essentially force you back to the homeland," Cherkasky added. "If there's a criminal prosecution, an indictment, an arrest warrant, it can cause all sorts of extradition and return to the United States."

Cherkasky, a former Air Force JAG, also said there is no question that demonstrations taking place in Minneapolis are without organized, targeted support.

"It's undeniable that the protests that are going on in Minneapolis are supported by organizations or groups of people that are essentially collaborating to get these folks out there and engage in what turns out to be repeated acts of criminal misconduct," Cherkasky added.

DOJ SERVES GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS TO MINNESOTA DEMS IN INVESTIGATION OF ICE OBSTRUCTION: SOURCES

One of the key questions surrounding Singham’s alleged ties to the CCP and involvement in American agitators and riots is that the Shanghai resident is not registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Nearly all the senators and representatives who have called for further investigation into Singham’s alleged vast dark money network noted his lack of FARA registration is a cause for concern.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the House Oversight Committee said they are "investigating CCP influence operations that may fall within the purview of [FARA] 22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq and other federal laws."

MINNESOTA SHAKEUP SHIFTS LEADERSHIP NOT STRATEGY, WHITE HOUSE SAYS, PUSHING BACK ON ‘RETREAT’ CLAIM

Cherkasky told Fox News Digital that Singham’s lack of registration could have serious implications, but that it’s difficult to prove Singham's string of donations and funding due to ambiguity and lack of reporting requirements from organizations like The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum.

"When it comes to 501(c)(3)s, the influx of that money isn't reportable," Cherkasky said. "In the same way, when you donate to a charity, those charities don't have to keep a list of the people who are donating, and so they set up these charities that are really not doing anything specific, it seems."

"The people who are funding those organizations try to distance themselves from the actual conduct of the organizations because they're just giving money," Cherkasky added. "They don't know what the end goal is, and they try to claim clean hands in that."

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS AT MINNEAPOLIS HOTEL, AS AGENTS DEPLOY TEAR GAS, FLASHBANGS

Individuals on the ground are typically tight-lipped about whether they are being paid by an outside organization to be in attendance, despite groups like The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum allegedly facilitating the actual events.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, while on the ground in Minneapolis, questioned a woman who was shouting at her. Ingraham asked if the agitator had a job.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m getting paid right now," the woman answered.

Singham did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston