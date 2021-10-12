House GOP Leader McCarthy hauls in a record $57.8 million during first nine months of the year

EXCLUSIVE -- Accumulating resources as he aims to win back the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterm elections, House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy brought in $14.7 million in fundraising the past three months.

McCarthy’s July-September third quarter haul, shared first with Fox News on Tuesday, brings the minority leader’s total fundraising so far this year to $57.8 million, the most a House Republican has ever raised in an off-election year. McCarthy broke his own record, which he set during the first nine months of 2019 by raising $41.6 million.

According to aides, McCarthy’s third quarter fundraising came from over 40,000 donors, and McCarthy for Congress had $7 million cash on hand as of the beginning of October.

"I want to thank all our contributors who helped make this a record-breaking quarter. With 13 months to go, the contrast is stark -- Republicans nationwide are fired up to take back the House, while Democrats are running for the exits," the longtime congressman from California charged.

"With a record number of Republicans filing to run, it Is clear our movement is more united and energized than ever before," McCarthy emphasized. "Working together, I’m confident we will take back the House convincingly next November."

While Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 elections, they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ large House majority. The GOP now needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-seat chamber in the 2022 midterms to recapture the majority it lost in the 2018 election.

The House GOP leader’s team spotlighted that in the past nine months, McCarthy’s transferred $19.4 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is the House Republicans’ reelection arm, $8.3 million directly to GOP incumbents in highly contested seats, and $2.3 million to Republican state parties.

McCarthy’s team also highlighted that a total of 782 Republican candidates have filed so far this cycle to run for the House, up from 495 at the same time in the 2010 cycle, when Republicans convincingly won back the majority by riding a massive red wave to a 63-seat pick up. The also note that 180 women, 155 minority candidates, and 163 veterans have filed so far this cycle, all up significantly from the same time in the 2020 cycle.