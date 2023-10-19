Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

House hardline conservatives have no regrets after ousting McCarthy, blast 'speaker light' proposal

'Voting against the will of your constituents is the definition of the swamp,' Rep. Nancy Mace says

Houston Keene By Houston Keene , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Rep Don Bacon: Why I voted against Jim Jordan twice for House speaker Video

Rep Don Bacon: Why I voted against Jim Jordan twice for House speaker

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., says he supports giving Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., more responsibilities on 'Your World.'

Several of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., indicated they have no regrets for the move that has led to two weeks without a speaker.

Fox News Digital reached out to the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy from the speakership via Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate, asking if they felt responsible for the possible Democrat-backed deal to expand the interim speaker's power.

Gaetz has since blasted the potential expansion of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry's powers in the wake of his motion to vacate as making the interim speaker the "speaker light."

"I am against ‘speaker light,’ I am against Bud Light," Gaetz told reporters Thursday. "I believe it is a constitutional desecration not to elect a speaker of the House. We need to stay here until we elect a speaker."

JORDAN CANCELS THIRD SPEAKER'S VOTE, WILL BACK MCHENRY UNTIL JANUARY

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Fox News Digital reached out to the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy from the speakership via Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane told Fox News Digital that the "only things" he feels "responsible for are representing the voices of the people who sent me here and reversing the course of this Conference so that we can get on a track towards fiscal responsibility and draining the Swamp."

"The American people want a speaker who will be honest and represent them, not business as usual in Washington," said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. "It is disgraceful for a number of elected officials, many of them in safe GOP districts, to support a plan to empower Democrats."

"Voting against the will of your constituents is the definition of the swamp," Mace continued. "We hope the American people see who is standing with them and who is standing with Washington."

Eli Crane

Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane told Fox News Digital that the ‘only things’ he feels ‘responsible for are representing the voices of the people who sent me here and reversing the course of this Conference so that we can get on a track towards fiscal responsibility and draining the Swamp.’ (Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana said, "Bringing forward a resolution to grant additional power to a Speaker that is unelected is an attempt by the D.C. Cartel to dismiss the voice of the American people and sets a dangerous precedent."

"I will not support a resolution that would delay the process of selecting a Speaker and empower someone that was appointed by Kevin McCarthy and not elected by the Republican Conference," Rosendale added. "That’s why I am urging my colleagues to go back into Conference and work to nominate a candidate immediately, so we can get back to doing the work the American people elected a Republican majority to do."

The office of Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., did not provide comment on the potential expansion of McHenry's powers.

Gaetz's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Neither did GOP Reps. Bob Good of Virginia, Andy Biggs of Arizona, or Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

It's unclear whether House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan will hold a third vote on his nomination to be speaker of the House of Representatives. Jordan said Thrusday he would back a move to empower McHenry until January, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Jordan lost support on the second ballot Wednesday — winning only 199 votes after getting only 200 in the first ballot Tuesday.

He needed 217 to become speaker, and could afford few Republican defections. Fox News was told he was expected to lose further votes in a ballot on Thursday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks through the Capitol

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan will cancel the third vote to elect a speaker in the House of Representatives, and will back a move to empower House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry until January, Fox News Digital has confirmed. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Jordan's team had said they intended to keep going with a third vote, with supporters optimistic that he could gain support. However, there had also been other potential candidates emerging from the wings amid the stalemate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans had held a closed-door meeting Thursday morning amid escalating tensions within the House GOP, with several of Jordan’s critics stating that they had gotten credible threats because they did not vote for him for speaker. Jordan has repeatedly condemned those threats.

The House of Representatives will soon recess after a third speaker's vote was put on hold on Thursday.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics