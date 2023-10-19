House GOP to take third Speaker vote as Jordan's hopes dwindle

The House of Representatives is heading into yet another day without a speaker, and likely another day of votes amid Republican infighting and a failure to rally enough support — twice over — for Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced the next votes in the House would take place no earlier than 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when Jordan, R-Ohio, intends to hold a third round vote on the floor for speaker.

"We're going to keep going," Jordan's spokesman told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Republicans nominated Jordan to be the next House speaker, but he needs support from 217 members.

All House Democrats and 22 Republicans voted against Jordan's bid for speaker on Wednesday. That's two more GOP lawmakers voting against him than on Tuesday. All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

But Jordan allies insist that is not a sign of a failed speaker campaign.

"Don’t lose faith if [Jordan] loses a few votes on the second ballot. I’m committed to voting as many times as we must to get Jim elected as Speaker, as long as he is putting his name forward," Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., wrote on X. "If that means we vote all night, then buckle up cause we will vote all night!"

