House GOP to take third Speaker vote as Jordan's hopes dwindle
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on Rep. Jim Jordan's candidacy for Speaker for a third time on Wednesday after the Ohio Republican lost the first two votes. Jordan faces rising calls to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry as a stopgap measure.
incoming update…
The House of Representatives is heading into yet another day without a speaker, and likely another day of votes amid Republican infighting and a failure to rally enough support — twice over — for Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced the next votes in the House would take place no earlier than 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
That’s when Jordan, R-Ohio, intends to hold a third round vote on the floor for speaker.
"We're going to keep going," Jordan's spokesman told Fox News Digital Wednesday.
Republicans nominated Jordan to be the next House speaker, but he needs support from 217 members.
All House Democrats and 22 Republicans voted against Jordan's bid for speaker on Wednesday. That's two more GOP lawmakers voting against him than on Tuesday. All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
But Jordan allies insist that is not a sign of a failed speaker campaign.
"Don’t lose faith if [Jordan] loses a few votes on the second ballot. I’m committed to voting as many times as we must to get Jim elected as Speaker, as long as he is putting his name forward," Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., wrote on X. "If that means we vote all night, then buckle up cause we will vote all night!"
Fox News Liz Elkind and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., explained his opposition to Rep. Jim Jordan's, R-Ohio, candidacy for speakership on Wednesday.
Bacon, appearing on Fox News, objected to how Jordan's block had opposed the candidacy of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who had first been nominated to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker earlier in October.
He referenced a handful of Jordan supporters to broke off to say that they would vote for no candidate other than Jordan, effectively ending Scalise's run.
"That's not how our rules work. I don't get involved with a process where you can break the rules and I can't break the rules. There had to be reciprocity here, and there was not," Bacon said. "Jim Jordan I think is a good man, I think he's great as chairman, but he was going to become speaker because his followers broke the rules."
Lawmakers in Congress are impatient for Republicans to end their in-fighting and elect a new Speaker of the House so they can vote on sending support to Israel this week.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY., and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., appeared on Fox News with host Bret Baier to discuss a funding package they put together for Israel that would supply it with further ammunition to keep the vaunted Iron Dome in action. They recognized, however, that the appropriations package isn't going anywhere until a new speaker is elected.
Tenney, who voted for Jordan in both of the votes this week, admited that "it looks like Jordan is not going to get across the finish line."
Meanwhile, Gottheimer floated the possibility of granting temporary authority to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is already serving to fill the role.
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY.,
The House Republicans are fighting to choose a new chamber speaker and may have found the answer in House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Jordan has been wheeling and dealing for days shoring up support for his speakership bid, which is expected to see a floor vote on Tuesday.
While Jordan and every House speaker that has come before him have been members of the lower chamber, many Americans may not know that pretty much anybody can be speaker of the House.
Traditionally, the speaker is chosen from among the elected House members, but the Constitution does not explicitly say the top dog of the People’s House has to be a lawmaker. The potential speaker does, however, have to be nominated by a member of the House to be considered for the gavel.
In fact, amid the speaker chaos, former President Trump’s name has been floated as a potential replacement for now-ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.
Ousted ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., does still have allies who would back him if he sought to get his old job back — but the vast majority of the GOP conference, including McCarthy himself, have moved on.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., declared as recently as Monday that he was “still OK — only Kevin.”
The pro-McCarthy sentiment of Gimenez’s was reposted on social media by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., another moderate Republican who has not said if he will support Jordan on the House floor.
McCarthy himself, however, told fellow Republicans multiple times not to nominate him for speaker again.
"It isn’t viable and could draw out the process," a senior GOP aide told Fox News Digital last week of a potential comeback bid by McCarthy.
McCarthy was removed earlier this month in a majority House vote of eight Republicans and all present Democrats.
One of those eight, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said last week when asked if they could ever support McCarthy for speaker again, “Why would we?”
A person can be elected Speaker of the House with a simple majority, which typically comes out to 218 of the 435 total members voting in favor of a particular candidate.
Republicans currently hold a razor thin majority in the House of Representatives, meaning a candidate for speaker can only lose four votes from their own party if everyone is present, assuming all Democrats vote for their party’s candidate, in order to avoid failing to reach the required majority.
Should more members vote “present,” the majority threshold required would correspondingly drop. That is what happened when former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy won the speakership in January after numerous rounds of failing to gain a majority.
Re. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has, so far, failed to reach a majority in the first two ballots since the ouster of McCarthy earlier this month.
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has served as the temporary leader of the House of Representatives, or speaker pro tempore, since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from his post earlier this month.
House rules dictated that McCarthy, upon his election as speaker in January, provide a secret list of members to succeed him as speaker pro tempore should the office be vacated as it was with his removal. It was revealed following the vote to oust McCarthy that McHenry was at the top of the list.
As speaker pro tempore, McHenry has the powers of the House speaker to guide the chamber in its continued operation until a new speaker is elected.
McHenry is a former media consultant and political operative who was first elected to the House to represent North Carolina's 10th Congressional District in 2004. He was selected as the House Republican chief deputy whip in 2015 and served in the role until 2019. He was selected as chair of the House Financial Services Committee in January.
Live Coverage begins here