Hochul running mate voted to allow non-citizen voting in NYC elections

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's running mate, former New York City Council member Adrienne Adams, voted in favor of allowing some non-citizens to vote in Big Apple municipal elections.

Adams voted for the measure passed by the city council in late 2021 that would have allowed lawful permanent residents and individuals authorized to work in the country to vote in the city's municipal contests.

The measure was ultimately struck down by the Empire State's highest court, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis asserted, "Anyone trying to dilute the voices of American citizens and pushing for non-citizens to vote in our elections has no business statewide or any elected office."

Hochul announced Adams as her running mate last week.

"I picked a New Yorker from Southeast Queens. Someone who grew up in a union household, just like I did. A fighter who knows how to deliver for New York," the governor said in a post on X.

Hochul, who previously served as lieutenant governor, became governor in 2021 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She won the 2022 gubernatorial election and is running for re-election this year.

Her new running mate ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic New York City mayoral primary last year.