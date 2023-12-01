Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Hitchhiker’s Guide to how the Santos expulsion will amplify pressure on Democrats to deal with men

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is the first member of Congress to be expelled without having committed a crime or serve in the Confederacy

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Santos' seat likely will not be filled until a special election

Santos' seat likely will not be filled until a special election

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Republican majority shrinking in the House after George Santos’ expulsion. 

House Democrats were ready for Republicans to fail to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) today. Had the GOP failed, Democrats would have highlighted this roll call vote as a signature event to demonstrate problems in the GOP.

They would note how the GOP House came close to hitting the debt ceiling. How they flirted with two government shutdowns. How they are now on their second House Speaker – after burning through three candidates for Speaker. And then a failure to expel Santos.

GOOD TIDINGS AND CHEER, UNLESS YOU'RE IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

But.. that didn’t happen.

Ironically, the vote to expel Santos could hinder SENATE DEMOCRATS.

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Santos faces the most serious threat yet to his short and tumultuous tenure in Congress, as two competing resolutions to oust him from the House of Representations got put on a fast track Tuesday. (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Santos has only been indicted. The House had never before expelled a member who only faced indictment. Only Confederates or convicted felons.

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE DEMOCRATS’ GAMBIT TO EXPEL SANTOS – OR EMBARRASS THE GOP

Across the Capitol Rotunda, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., faces indictment and accusations of being a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt. Menendez has refused to step down – much to the dismay of his fellow Democrats.

Like House Republicans, Senate Democrats also have a narrow majority going into 2024. Democrats face an uphill climb to hold the Senate as many Democrats face re-election in swing or red states.

George Santos on the House floor

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 25, 2023. Santos is set to be arraigned on a revised indictment accusing him of  several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to his campaign donors.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

After the Santos expulsion, you can bet that Republicans will now make sure that vulnerable senators facing re-election – ranging from Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) to Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) – will be asked where they stand on expelling Menendez.

A new standard was set today in Congress – for good or ill.

Republican New York Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) becomes emotional as he talks about the situation in Israel during a break in a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Politically, Republicans scored a minor victory today. Yes, the House majority is now smaller. But the House is now rid of Santos. And simultaneously, the Santos expulsion manufactured an issue which may help Senate Republicans in 2024.

And for the record, Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ), the son of the the indicted senator, voted today to expel Santos.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

