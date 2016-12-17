Hillary Clinton's holiday party 'like a wake'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s holiday party at a posh New York City hotel Thursday was reportedly a somber affair since it has only been just over a month since her election loss.

“It was like a wake with a band,” quipped one guest who was at the Plaza Hotel told The New York Post’ Page Six. The holiday party included top-tier donors, VIP boosters and campaign advisers.

The source said, “It was a little bit of group therapy and a lot of love” among the losing Democratic rainmakers.

Spotted in the crowd were Clinton advisers Huma Abedin, John Podesta and Robby Mook, donors Alan Patricof, Bernard Schwartz, Marc Lasry, Jay Snyder and Robert Zimmerman, designers Vera Wang and Tory Burch, plus Anna Wintour, Harvey Weinstein and restaurateur Danny Meyer.

There has been a confluence of news stories that may have contributed to the feelings. Clinton, herself, earlier this month called the rise of so-called fake news an epidemic in American politics, saying it is “now clear” fake news has “real-world consequences.”

Clinton is apparently not the only Democrat still getting over last month’s elections.

President Obama put Russia's Vladimir Putin on notice Friday that the U.S. could use offensive cyber muscle to retaliate for interference in the U.S. presidential election, his strongest suggestion to date that Putin had been well aware of campaign email hacking.

"Whatever they do to us, we can potentially do to them," Obama declared.

First Lady Michelle Obama also told Oprah that the country is now “feeling what not having hope feels like, you know? Hope is necessary.”

