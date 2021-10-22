Expand / Collapse search
Heckler interrupts Kamala Harris speech in Bronx, gets escorted out

Kamala Harris tells man, 'You and I will talk after I give my comments'

By Paul Conner | Fox News
A heckler was escorted out after interrupting Vice President Kamala Harris' speech in the Bronx Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was delivering a speech in the Bronx when a protester stood up and began shouting something about climate change, drownings and the "right to infrastructure."

"You are right, brother," Harris responded.

"I am right about that," the man shouted back.

"I know you are, and how about you and I talk about that –" Harris said.

The protester then asked her about China's Belt and Road Initiative, though it was difficult to understand the exact nature of the question.

    Vice President Kamala Harris responds to a protester at a Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, event in the Bronx, New York. (Image: Fox News) (Fox News)

    A man is removed by security after shouting questions at Vice President Kamala Harris, including about climate change and recent drownings, during her speech at the Northeast Bronx YMCA, in the Bronx borough of New York, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    A protester is escorted out of an event with Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. (Image: Fox News) (Fox News)

"You and I will talk after I give my comments, and I'm happy to talk with you," Harris said.

As a security agent escorted the man from the room, Harris added that "everybody gets a chance to talk, and everybody gets a chance to be heard."

Some in the crowd clapped as the man was taken away.

Harris was pitching the administration's Build Back Better spending agenda, which President Biden has indicated lately could be as high as $1.9 trillion.

