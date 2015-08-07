Have your say on the Fox News - Facebook Debate Event Night with the Election HQ 2016 app

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

As Thursday’s Fox News-Facebook Debate Event Night draws near, Fox News is giving you the Power to Decide! Tune in to the 5pm and 9pm ET debates on August 6 to participate live in real-time using your smartphone…here’s how:

1. First, download the Fox News Election HQ 2016 App for iPhone or Android.

2. While you’re watching the debates, launch the app and tap on the “Join the Interactive Debate” button on the main screen or go to the section marked “Debates” and select the current debate.

3. Scroll to the candidate that is currently speaking:

a. Agree with what he or she is saying? Tap the thumbs up.

b. Disagree with his or her statement? Tap thumbs down.

c. Think he or she just avoided the question entirely? Tap “Dodge.”

4. As you score each candidate’s response, you’ll see a tally on the right-hand side with how they’re doing.

5. When the debate ends, you’ll receive your results! Your scorecard will show you which candidate you most agree with, least agree with and who you thought dodged the most.

6. Tap the share button in the upper right hand corner of your scorecard to share it with your friends and family via Facebook, Twitter, email, or text message.

Not interested in scoring the candidates? Tap the “Social” button, to stay tuned to live commentary from Fox News personalities and contributors!

So, download the Fox News Election HQ 2016 App for iPhone and Android and score the candidates on debate night this Thursday at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.