Gunfire erupts near Seattle mayor’s event as families, children gather

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Gunfire erupted near a Seattle community center Tuesday evening while Mayor Katie Wilson was attending a community event with families and children present, police said.

Multiple individuals were reported firing shots around 5:30 p.m. in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood near the Yesler Community Center, where Wilson had been speaking, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Police said multiple individuals were reported firing shots near the center, damaging the building. No injuries were reported.

"At the time of the shooting, the mayor was attending an event with multiple children and adults," police said.

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Wilson was escorted away from the area after the gunfire, FOX 13 Seattle reported. Several bullets struck the building, leaving holes in windows on the opposite side of the center from where the mayor had been speaking, according to the outlet.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects fled the area in an unidentified vehicle. Detectives with the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and Crime Scene Investigation teams are collecting evidence and working to develop suspect descriptions, police said.

In a statement released by her office, Wilson called the incident a "stark reminder" of ongoing gun violence concerns.

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"Shortly following my announcement of new investments in Seattle’s children and families today, we heard gunfire. No one was injured, but it was a stark reminder of a reality too many people in this city live with every day," Wilson said.

"We cannot let this become normal. We must invest in opportunity, and we must continue working to keep people safe."

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes also addressed the incident.

"This shooting reminds us that violence has no place in our community," Barnes said. "Our neighbors have the right to gather, speak, and celebrate without fear of violence."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor’s office and Seattle police for further comment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.