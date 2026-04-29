Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

News Events

Gunfire erupts near Seattle mayor’s event as families, children gather

Multiple individuals fired shots in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, damaging the building but causing no injuries

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunfire erupted near a Seattle community center Tuesday evening while Mayor Katie Wilson was attending a community event with families and children present, police said.

Multiple individuals were reported firing shots around 5:30 p.m. in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood near the Yesler Community Center, where Wilson had been speaking, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Police said multiple individuals were reported firing shots near the center, damaging the building. No injuries were reported.

"At the time of the shooting, the mayor was attending an event with multiple children and adults," police said.

MAMDANI'S 'GUN VIOLENCE' COMMENTS AFTER KILLING OF 7-MONTH OLD BABY SPARK OUTRAGE: 'ABSOLUTE DISGRACE'

Seattle Mayor at press conference

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speaks at a community event at the Yesler Community Center shortly before gunfire was reported nearby, prompting a police response. (KCPQ)

Wilson was escorted away from the area after the gunfire, FOX 13 Seattle reported. Several bullets struck the building, leaving holes in windows on the opposite side of the center from where the mayor had been speaking, according to the outlet.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects fled the area in an unidentified vehicle. Detectives with the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and Crime Scene Investigation teams are collecting evidence and working to develop suspect descriptions, police said.

attendees at a press conference in seattle

A wide shot shows attendees gathered following Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s news conference in a still image taken from video. (KCPQ)

In a statement released by her office, Wilson called the incident a "stark reminder" of ongoing gun violence concerns.

ICE DIRECTOR SAYS PORTLAND FACILITY FACES VIOLENCE WITH 'LITTLE HELP FROM LOCAL POLICE'

"Shortly following my announcement of new investments in Seattle’s children and families today, we heard gunfire. No one was injured, but it was a stark reminder of a reality too many people in this city live with every day," Wilson said.

"We cannot let this become normal. We must invest in opportunity, and we must continue working to keep people safe."

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speaking at a podium

Mayor Katie Wilson and the Seattle skyline. (Katie Wilson for Seattle)

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes also addressed the incident.

"This shooting reminds us that violence has no place in our community," Barnes said. "Our neighbors have the right to gather, speak, and celebrate without fear of violence."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor’s office and Seattle police for further comment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue