Seattle mayoral candidate vows to 'Trump-proof' the city if elected

Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson outlined her plan on Tuesday to "Trump-proof" the city ahead of the upcoming primary.

Local news affiliate King 5 News spoke with the Democratic candidate, who has used the term "Trump-proof" as a political slogan and asked what that would entail.

"There are a number of aspects to this, and part of it is trying to protect our immigrant communities and making sure that we are protecting the right to due process and also the right to protest," Wilson said.

She added that her primary focus would be on the impact of President Donald Trump's potential federal spending cuts, which she claims could "leave people hungry, without housing, without medical care" in Seattle.

"As mayor, I will raise new progressive revenue to make sure that we can continue to deliver the services that Seattle residents depend on," Wilson said. "In addition to making sure that we are using the revenue we have as effectively and as efficiently as possible, and we're going to need to make some really hard choices and make sure that we are using our budget to the fullest in the years ahead, because it's going to be hard."

Wilson has used the term "Trump-proof" before in a 2017 campaign to advocate for a city income tax on households earning more than $250,000 a year. At the time, she worked as Transit Riders Union general secretary.

She referenced this early campaign on her current campaign website.

"Here we are eight years later, again having to think about how to protect ourselves and our neighbors from the actions of an even more virulent federal administration," the site read.

Wilson is running in the Democratic primary against current Mayor Bruce Harrell, who’s held the position since 2022. If elected, Harrell would be the first Seattle mayor to win a second term in 20 years. There are five other candidates in the primary.

The Democratic primary for Seattle mayor will be held Aug. 5 with the general election taking place on Nov. 4.

