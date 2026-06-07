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GOP firebrand lashes out at reporter over Massie allegation: ‘F – – – you, first of all!’

Former congressional staffer Cynthia West accused Massie of bragging about the alleged encounter weeks after his wife's death

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: Boebert snaps at reporter: 'F--- you, first of all' Video

WATCH: Boebert snaps at reporter: 'F--- you, first of all'

Colorado Republican congresswoman cuts off Fox News Digital reporter's question about allegations tied to Thomas Massie and accuses him of seeking "clickbait." (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., cursed out a Fox News Digital reporter after he began asking about allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., that were recently raised by a woman identifying herself as Massie's ex-girlfriend.

"F – – – you, first of all!’ Boebert said to a Fox News Digital reporter when bringing up claims from Massie’s alleged ex-girlfriend.

"If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control," she continued. "So there's your clickbait that you were looking for."

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GIF of Boebert lashing out and walking away from reporter

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reacts to a Fox News Digital reporter's question about allegations involving Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., before ending the interview and walking away. (Nicholas Ballasy/Fox News Digital)

Boebert then declined to discuss the allegations further.

The exchange came after Boebert had been discussing President Donald Trump's efforts to unseat Republican incumbents and Massie's political future.

The former congressional staffer Cynthia West, who previously worked for Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., accused Massie of bragging to her about an alleged sexual encounter with Boebert within weeks of his wife's death.

West also accused Massie of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination lawsuit she was pursuing against Spartz, an ally of Massie. The allegations surfaced just a week before Massie lost his House seat in the May 19 Republican primary.

"I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and their crazy s– – – that they do," Boebert said to the reporter.

Before the exchange turned contentious, Boebert was answering questions about whether Trump's strategy of backing primary challengers against Republican incumbents is backfiring on the GOP agenda.

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Split image of Rep. Lauren Boebert and President Donald Trump

Rep. Lauren Boebert defended her support for Rep. Thomas Massie after criticism from President Donald Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think most of the folks that have lost their primaries, they were backfiring on the GOP agenda — Cassidy, Cornyn," Boebert replied.

"I mean, obviously Thomas Massie is the only one that I'm a little sad about," she said. 

Boebert was also asked about Massie’s recent announcement that he is filing for re-election in 2028. Many are speculating that Massie could make a 2028 presidential run as he said he is unsure which position he will be seeking re-election for.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he wrote in a post on X announcing his re-election filing with the Federal Election Commission.  

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Rep. Thomas Massie speaking with supporters in Hebron, Kentucky

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech in Hebron, Ky., on May 19, 2026. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Boebert shared that she was unsure of Massie’s next move, before she reprimanded the reporter for shifting the conversation to allegations raised by West.

"He filed for something," she said. "He didn't specify what and I don't know if he's going to move forward with that or not. I don’t know." "Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money," Boebert added.

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Moments later, the reporter began asking about the allegations from Massie’s alleged ex-girlfriend, prompting Boebert's expletive-laced response.

Boebert declined to discuss the allegations further and walked away from the interview.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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