Gucci heiress launches special edition Mother's Day handbag benefiting Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future

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EXCLUSIVE: Heiress of the Gucci family and founder of the purpose-driven luxury brand AGCF, for Alexandra Gucci Creative Framework, Alexandra Gucci Zarini has launched a new handbag for Mother’s Day, designed in support of first lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, Fox News Digital has learned.

The handbag is a limited edition of Zarini’s "UNITY Bag," which she launched in December 2025.

That bag was the first dedicated to supporting the first lady’s Fostering the Future initiative, which provides scholarships and educational opportunities for children in the foster-care community. That purse sold out within one week of launch.

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The Mother’s Day edition Bag will directly support Fostering the Future initiatives, funding scholarships and opportunities for foster children.

Zarini’s AGCF, a U.S.-based luxury accessories brand with a mission to protect and empower children, will donate 20% of all proceeds from the special edition "UNITY Bag" to benefit Fostering the Future.

AGCF says protecting the most vulnerable children is "in its truest sense, an act of collective motherhood."

"Motherhood is one of the most powerful forces for good in the world," Zarini told Fox News Digital. "This special edition is dedicated to every woman who carries a child in her heart — whether by birth, by choice, or by the extraordinary grace of fostering."

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"Some of us find our mothers. Some of us become them for others," Zarini continued. "And some of us learn that family is something you have to build yourself, from love that had nowhere else to go."

She added: "It is an honor to celebrate the mothers and mother figures who give their unconditional love and devotion to their children with this special edition."

Like every Unity Bag, the Mother’s Day edition bears AGCF’s signature gold oval plaque, hand-stitched into the interior and engraved with its unique edition number, which the company says is a "hallmark of authenticity and lasting collectability."

Zarini’s first Unity Bag, which Fox News Digital exclusively reported on in December 2025, was a tribute to Fostering the Future, with Zarini saying the initiative is "the purest expression of everything AGCF stands for."

"Giving back to protect and empower vulnerable children is the highest form of luxury — it is the heart of our brand and AGCF’s reason for being," Zarini told Fox News Digital in December 2025.

Zarini, during that interview, praised the first lady.

"I have always admired her quiet yet unwavering devotion to children—especially the foster youth who are so often overlooked," Zarini told Fox News Digital. "Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honor to support her initiative."

President Donald Trump, alongside the first lady, in March signed the Fostering the Future executive order, which secures commitments for new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care.

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The first lady in September 2025 also launched Fostering the Future Together — a global coalition of nations committed to enhancing the well-being of children through the promotion of education, innovation and technology.

AGCF told Fox News Digital that the "UNITY Bag" carries a "quiet yet powerful message of hope and shared vision: that we must come together — in unity for our children — to protect and uplift them toward a brighter future."

The purse is available exclusively at AGCF.com and at the AGCF Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The purse retails for $2,800.

Zarini created AGCF in 2020, and her nonprofit Alexandra Gucci Children’s Foundation, to raise awareness about child abuse.

Zarini, in 2025, won a civil lawsuit against her former stepfather who sexually abused her beginning when she was 6 years old and through early adulthood.

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"Alexandra’s own childhood story drives her personal commitment to protecting children has shaped her vision of building a brand that transcends exquisite luxury fashion, championing meaningful social change," AGCF said.

AGCF donates 20% of all of its profits to causes related to empowering and protecting children.

The company aims to create "sophisticated and enduring pieces that combine ethical artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary vision."