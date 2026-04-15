Melania Trump challenges Congress to make her foster care executive order permanent law: 'Their birthright'

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First lady Melania Trump delivered a plea to lawmakers on Wednesday, demanding "action over awareness" to secure the futures of America's foster children by turning her recent executive action into permanent law.

During a bipartisan congressional committee meeting, Trump outlined her vision to transform vulnerable youth into financially independent business owners, explaining the American dream should be "their birthright."

While describing the "Fostering the Future" executive order she signed in November as a "transformative vision," she said Congress now has the opportunity to create a lasting, positive impact by passing permanent legislation.

Since the start of her nationwide initiative, "Fostering the Future" in 2021, the program has a footprint in more than 20 universities across the country, including major institutions like Louisiana State University, University of Virginia, University of Texas and The Ohio State University.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP: AI COULD IMPROVE TEACHING AND HELP DELIVER A WORLD-CLASS EDUCATION TO OUR CHILDREN

Rather than relying on perpetual government assistance, Trump said her goal at the university level is to prepare those in foster care to secure entry level jobs, become financially independent, create new businesses and generate employment opportunities.

She also highlighted roadblocks within the current system, noting that only roughly 3% of people in the foster care community earn a college degree.

"We can close this gap, but still, foster youth face a special set of challenges outside the classroom that have a serious impact on their academic performance," Trump said.

"These issues include housing instability, educational advocacy, financial barriers [and] transportation continuity," she continued. "... New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative."

The FLOTUS added safeguarding foster children's well-being helps "shape the integrity of our nation," and reminded bipartisan lawmakers that "America's children are our moral equals."

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"As parents and leaders, it is our ethical obligation to ensure American children develop emotionally and physically within a safe environment," Trump said. "As a community, we strive to nurture our children's curiosity, protect their innocence, and guide them with hearts full of care. ... But to get there, a strong knowledge base is required. Education is the cornerstone of a child's future."