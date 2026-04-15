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Melania Trump

Melania Trump challenges Congress to make her foster care executive order permanent law: 'Their birthright'

Only about 3% of foster youth earn a college degree, the first lady told bipartisan lawmakers Wednesday

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Melania Trump: Education is the cornerstone of a child's future Video

Melania Trump: Education is the cornerstone of a child's future

First lady Melania Trump talks about helping American children in foster care on Capitol Hill.

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First lady Melania Trump delivered a plea to lawmakers on Wednesday, demanding "action over awareness" to secure the futures of America's foster children by turning her recent executive action into permanent law.

During a bipartisan congressional committee meeting, Trump outlined her vision to transform vulnerable youth into financially independent business owners, explaining the American dream should be "their birthright."

While describing the "Fostering the Future" executive order she signed in November as a "transformative vision," she said Congress now has the opportunity to create a lasting, positive impact by passing permanent legislation.

Since the start of her nationwide initiative, "Fostering the Future" in 2021, the program has a footprint in more than 20 universities across the country, including major institutions like Louisiana State University, University of Virginia, University of Texas and The Ohio State University.

First lady Melania Trump listens as Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL) gives opening remarks at a roundtable discussion.

First lady Melania Trump listens during opening remarks at a roundtable discussion with the House Ways and Means Committee on the foster care system, at the Longworth House Office Building, Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Rather than relying on perpetual government assistance, Trump said her goal at the university level is to prepare those in foster care to secure entry level jobs, become financially independent, create new businesses and generate employment opportunities.

She also highlighted roadblocks within the current system, noting that only roughly 3% of people in the foster care community earn a college degree.

US First Lady Melania Trump and committee Chairman Representative Jason Smith (L), Republican of Missouri, arrive to attend a House Ways and Means Committee roundtable discussion.

First lady Melania Trump and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., arrive to attend a House Ways and Means Committee roundtable discussion on advancing legislation protecting American foster care children, her second major legislative initiative of the second Trump administration, Wednesday, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"We can close this gap, but still, foster youth face a special set of challenges outside the classroom that have a serious impact on their academic performance," Trump said.

"These issues include housing instability, educational advocacy, financial barriers [and] transportation continuity," she continued. "... New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative."

First Lady Melania Trump speaking

First lady Melania Trump gives opening remarks at a roundtable discussion with the House Ways and Means Committee on the foster care system. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The FLOTUS added safeguarding foster children's well-being helps "shape the integrity of our nation," and reminded bipartisan lawmakers that "America's children are our moral equals."

Jocelyn Fetting and Jaden Martinez, two adults who were in the foster care system as children, speak during a roundtable discussion on foster care.

Jocelyn Fetting, center, and Jaden Martinez, right, who were in the foster care system as children, speak during a roundtable discussion on foster care Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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"As parents and leaders, it is our ethical obligation to ensure American children develop emotionally and physically within a safe environment," Trump said. "As a community, we strive to nurture our children's curiosity, protect their innocence, and guide them with hearts full of care. ... But to get there, a strong knowledge base is required. Education is the cornerstone of a child's future."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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